Blizzard-related power outages, rancher losses generate assistance, tips

Help is mounting for western North Dakota residents who are without electricity after the weekend blizzard that pounded electrical infrastructure in the region, and for ranchers who have dealt with three snowstorms during spring calving season.

Power had been restored to thousands by Monday afternoon, but as many as 19,000 people were still in the dark, according to an estimate by North Dakota's Department of Emergency Services. Utilities said some customers might not have power restored for days or even weeks.

Generators appeared to be in high demand in northwest North Dakota. Crosby's Jacobs Hardware Hank store posted to its Facebook page that Acme Tools of Williston sent a trailer loaded with generators north to its parking lot on Monday. Numerous people commented that they hoped to take one home.

The State Farm insurance company offers tips for the safe use of generators at https://www.statefarm.com/simple-insights/residence/portable-generator-safety.

A temporary shelter for people without power opened Monday at the Williston Parks and Recreation District's Area Recreation Facility at 822 18th St. E. in Williston. Access to the shelter is through door No. 4 at the facility's northwest corner. The shelter will have food, water and sleeping cots, according to the Williams County/Williston Emergency Management Department.

People seeking to use the shelter are asked to bring personal care items such as toiletries, medications, sleeping bags and pillows. Pets are not allowed, and families with infants or small children should bring their own feeding and sleeping supplies for their kids.

Part of the Divide County Courthouse has been converted into a temporary shelter with cots, blankets and meals. The courthouse is at 200 N. Main St. in Crosby.

People who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and lost food due to power outages lasting more than four hours on Saturday and Sunday might qualify for SNAP replacement benefits, according to the state Department of Human Services.

Households have 10 calendar days to make a request to their local human service zone office -- May 3 if electricity was lost on Saturday and May 4 if on Sunday. The program will replace the amount of the loss up to the monthly benefit amount.

Questions can be directed to a local human service zone office or to Human Services at 800-755-2716 or 711 (TTY). Local office contact information is at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv/.

North Dakota State University Extension offers several tips for keeping food safe during a power outage. The most important thing is to keep a fridge or freezer door closed to keep the cold air inside. Food in most freezers will stay below 40 degrees up to three days if the door is kept closed, even in the summer.

More NDSU Extension tips are at https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/keep-foods-safe-during-power-outage.

State Farm also offers numerous power outage tips at https://www.statefarm.com/simple-insights/residence/power-outage-tips.

Rancher relief

Ranchers are only about two-thirds done with calving, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. They've dealt with two blizzards in two weeks, with an Easter Sunday snowstorm sandwiched in between.

"Livestock industry impacts range from widespread livestock death and illness to damaged buildings and fences. Feed resources are also low, with the storms coming on the heels of significant statewide drought," the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association said in a statement Monday.

The Stockmen's and its Foundation have launched the Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund with an initial contribution of $40,000. The nonprofits are inviting others to contribute.

“Together, we can help North Dakota producers recoup and reclaim hope after a devastating year,” said Stockmen's President Jeff Schafer, who ranches near New Rockford. “Cattle-ranching families give their all to care for their livestock every day, and we want to do all we can to help them through this struggle.”

Officials are still tabulating cattle deaths from the storms, according to Stockmen's Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson.

"However, we have heard from many producers with double-digit losses -- and some cases more -- and know that the impact was substantial," she said. "The latest storm took an extra toll because cattle were already stressed from the previous storm."

The weekly crop report released by the statistics service Monday indicated cattle and calf death loss in North Dakota as being 24% heavy, up from 5% two weeks ago.

Donations to the relief fund can be sent to 407 S. Second St., Bismarck, ND 58504; credit card donations can be made online at https://app.givingheartsday.org/#/charity/1576. All of the money will be distributed to ranchers later this spring through an application and nomination process overseen by a selection committee comprised of ranchers.

For more information, call 701-223-2522 or go to www.ndstockmen.org.

