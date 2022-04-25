Blizzard-related power outages in North Dakota generate assistance, tips

Help is mounting for residents of western North Dakota who are without electricity after the weekend blizzard that pounded electrical infrastructure in the region.

Power had been restored to thousands by Monday afternoon, but as many as 19,000 people were still in the dark, according to an estimate by North Dakota's Department of Emergency Services. Utilities said some customers might not have power restored for days or even weeks.

Generators appeared to be in high demand in northwest North Dakota. Crosby's Jacobs Hardware Hank store posted to its Facebook page that Acme Tools of Williston sent a trailer loaded with generators north to its parking lot on Monday. Numerous people commented that they hoped to take one home.

The State Farm insurance company offers tips for the safe use of generators at https://www.statefarm.com/simple-insights/residence/portable-generator-safety.

A temporary shelter for people without power opened Monday at the Williston Parks and Recreation District's Area Recreation Facility at 822 18th St. E. in Williston. Access to the shelter is through door No. 4 at the facility's northwest corner. The shelter will have food, water and sleeping cots, according to the Williams County/Williston Emergency Management Department.

People seeking to use the shelter are asked to bring personal care items such as toiletries, medications, sleeping bags and pillows. Pets are not allowed, and families with infants or small children should bring their own feeding and sleeping supplies for their kids.

Part of the Divide County Courthouse has been converted into a temporary shelter with cots, blankets and meals. The courthouse is at 200 N. Main St. in Crosby.

People who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and lost food due to power outages lasting more than four hours on Saturday and Sunday might qualify for SNAP replacement benefits, according to the state Department of Human Services.

Households have 10 calendar days to make a request to their local human service zone office -- May 3 if electricity was lost on Saturday and May 4 if on Sunday. The program will replace the amount of the loss up to the monthly benefit amount.

Questions can be directed to a local human service zone office or to Human Services at 800-755-2716 or 711 (TTY). Local office contact information is at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv/.

North Dakota State University Extension offers several tips for keeping food safe during a power outage. The most important thing is to keep a fridge or freezer door closed to keep the cold air inside. Food in most freezers will stay below 40 degrees up to three days if the door is kept closed, even in the summer.

More NDSU Extension tips are at https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/keep-foods-safe-during-power-outage.

State Farm also offers numerous power outage tips at https://www.statefarm.com/simple-insights/residence/power-outage-tips.

