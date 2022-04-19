Blizzard prompts slowdown in North Dakota's oil patch

Last week’s blizzard caused North Dakota’s daily oil output to drop by 25%, according to an estimate from state officials.

The storm also resulted in at least one significant spill and fire in the oil fields.

More winter weather expected this weekend could prolong the production slowdown, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said. The National Weather Service's Bismarck office forecasts rain and snow, with the most winter impacts in North Dakota’s oil-producing regions, including the western third of the state and in the north central part.

It typically takes one to three weeks for the state’s oil industry to recover from an extreme weather event, Kringstad said. Winter storms pose a host of issues for the oil industry, especially as they make roads impassable and prevent trucks from accessing well sites and other operations.

The blizzard was a factor in a fire that burned down a saltwater disposal site southeast of Keene in McKenzie County last Wednesday. A representative of McKenzie Energy Partners told the Tribune that it appears snow inundated an electrical panel, prompting the fire.

“The fire was ultimately put out by the fire department, but not before the facility was a total loss,” said Todd Thurman, director of midstream for McKenzie.

He said it took two days before workers and local firefighters could reach the site to put out the blaze, on account of snow blocking the roads. No one was injured in the fire.

The incident also prompted a spill of 2,400 barrels or 100,800 gallons of saltwater, which is also known as brine or produced water in the oil fields. An additional 50 barrels or 2,100 gallons of oil spilled as well. The fluid was contained to the site, and the company is working on cleanup, Thurman said.

State officials reported one other sizable spill in the oil fields last week on Saturday, though it was not clear from an incident report that weather was a factor. Oil producer Ovintiv said a valve failure prompted a leak of 400 barrels or 16,800 gallons from two production tanks at a well site southwest of Mandaree in Dunn County. The spill was contained to the site.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the oil industry weathered the April blizzard better than in 2011, another year that saw extreme winter weather.

“When we had this occur in 2011, we had some very significant spills because we had tanks overflow,” he said. “People hadn’t implemented automatic shutdowns or remote shutdown devices.”

Helms on Tuesday released the state’s latest oil and gas production figures, which reflect data from February, the most recent month for which data is available. Oil production held flat from January to February at 1.089 million barrels per day.

Helms said North Dakota's rig count has climbed by four over the past month to 38, though most rig operators have moved their equipment south to the Permian oil fields of Texas and New Mexico. The best-case scenario he envisions for the state's oil industry is adding six more rigs over the next year, as it takes at least two months to hire and train a crew. A workforce shortage continues to plague the Bakken.

North Dakota’s natural gas production saw a 1.5% increase to 2.871 billion cubic feet per day in February. State officials were pleased with the latest flaring numbers, as oil producers captured 94% of all gas produced in February, exceeding the state’s 91% goal.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

