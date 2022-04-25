Blizzard damage 'unprecedented,' Montana-Dakota Utilities says

A weekend blizzard that brought snow, rain, ice and strong winds to western North Dakota downed hundreds and possibly thousands of electrical poles, destruction that might be among the worst ever seen.

"The damage we have assessed so far is unprecedented. It’s the worst damage Montana-Dakota Utilities has had on its system," spokesman Mark Hanson said. "We have hundreds of crossarms broken and miles of poles down."

MDU's history dates to 1924.

The utility will have at least 15 crews -- up to 60 workers -- in northwestern North Dakota this week, possibly more if aerial surveys Monday show even more damage than anticipated.

"We’ll get a look at the lines our crews could not view from the ground," Hanson said.

At one point during the two-day blizzard MDU had about 18,000 customers in western North Dakota and eastern Montana without power. On Monday morning that figure had been cut to about 2,200, according to the utility's outage map and poweroutage.us.

The northwestern communities of Grenora, Zahl, Crosby, Powers Lake, McGregor and Wildrose likely will not have power restored until the end of the week, and Ambrose could be out for up to two weeks, according to Hanson.

Verendrye Electric Cooperative, which serves about 12,000 customers in north central North Dakota, had about 250 power poles down and about 350 meters out -- down from 600 meters out on Sunday, according to spokesman Tom Rafferty. Some customers, such as farms, have more than one meter, he said.

"We're going to work all day," he said early Monday. "Conditions are a lot better -- it's sunny at least and not as windy. We're hoping to get some work done today, but there are still issues with roads. It's kind of hard to say what will happen, but we're still expecting people to be out for several days."

The blizzard dropped as much as 1 ½ feet of snow on western North Dakota, and also brought widespread freezing rain that coated trees and power lines, and winds gusting around 50 mph. Snowfall totals from the National Weather Service included 2 inches in Minot -- which had received 4 feet of snow from two earlier snowstorms this month -- 7 inches in Regent, 12.5 in Watford City, 13 in Dickinson, 16 in Grassy Butte and 18 in Niobe.

Bismarck-Mandan did not get any snow, but it did get about an inch of rain.

The precipitation from the three storms the past two weeks could lead to ponding of water due to ditches and other natural drains being filled with snow, according to the weather service. There's also a small chance of overland flooding and minor stream flooding, but dry, thawed soils should soak up a lot of the moisture.

Much of the area is still in some form of drought, even after the earlier storms, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnernship of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The next drought map update is Thursday.

Another weather system late this week could bring another inch or two of rain to North Dakota, though it might not worsen flooding concerns in the west and central regions.

"It's kind of just dependent on the week; if we're able to dry out, the ground might absorb the moisture," weather service Meteorologist Matthew Johnson said. "If not, it could turn into runoff. At the moment, our hydrologist is not too concerned."

Flooding was occurring Monday in eastern North Dakota, which saw heavy rain over the weekend. Some highways were closed. Moderate river flooding is expected in many locations this week, according to the weather service.

