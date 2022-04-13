Blizzard creates worker hardships but also opportunities for cash, good deeds

For some area workers, the multiple-day blizzard is a hardship, while for others it's an opportunity. Still others see a chance to be a good neighbor.

The foot-plus of snow covering many Bismarck-Mandan streets has made it difficult for many employees to get to work. Essential workers such as those in the health care field have no choice but to find a way.

Olivera Memovic waited more than 45 minutes at the intersection of Boulevard Avenue and Third Street in Bismarck at 6 a.m. on Wednesday for a ride to her job at a Mandan retirement home. She knew Boulevard Avenue was a city-designated emergency route and would be plowed, so she walked the three blocks from her home to await a ride from her employer, Miller Pointe, which was sending a vehicle to pick up stranded workers.

"When you work in a nursing home or hospital you have to get there because so many people depend on you," Memovic said.

The same is true for emergency responders.

Metro Area Ambulance began operating as "strike teams" Tuesday afternoon with snowplows and fire trucks in order to reach patients.

Ambulance Owner/Paramedic Todd Porter said a number of four-wheel drive vehicles have tires chained, and all of the ambulances do, too.

The strike teams collocate at fire stations and run out together, coordinating with city and county road operations.

“Then we just go,” Porter said.

A plow leads the way to a patient’s address, depending on the situation, and a fire truck with a plow back-drags the driveway for ambulance personnel to reach the patient.

Strike teams responded to situations numerous times Tuesday and Wednesday, Porter said.

“We haven’t had anything where we haven’t been able to get to,” he said while snowblowing the ambulance station.

Health care facilities began preparing for the blizzard early.

Sanford Health Bismarck started planning Sunday afternoon, according to Vice President of Operations Fred Fridley. Sanford has about 75 rooms booked at the Radisson hotel near the hospital for staff to stay in to ensure there are enough people to provide care.

The hospital's response teams are helping coordinate rides to and from work for employees, with some staff members in less-plowed areas walking to arterial roads to be picked up by colleagues also on their way in.

Fridley said one Sanford executive, Mike Salwei, began picking up employees in snowed-in areas at 3 a.m. on a side-by-side utility vehicle. And Fridley caught a ride into work himself on Tuesday.

CHI St. Alexius Facilities Manager Grant Zinke had been at the hospital since 7 a.m. Tuesday, he said Wednesday afternoon. Part of his responsibilities include coordinating snow removal, as well as meals and lodging for staff. He said the health care provider started planning for the storm Monday.

Some hospital staff are staying in open hospital rooms to ensure they can make their shifts. Zinke and three others have been out picking up and dropping off employees. He said the roads are "pretty dicey," with snow coming up to the grill of his pickup at times.

At one point, after picking up three nurses, he came across someone who was stuck in the snow and helped shovel them out.

"You kind of have to help everyone," Zinke said.

Opportunities abound

Some residents are taking advantage of the storm to make a little extra cash, even though the snow removal work is anything but easy.

Keven Martin was plowing snow with his pickup on Wednesday morning in a south Bismarck apartment building’s garage area. He started at 7 a.m., happy to help a friend with plowing and make some money rather than stay at home with little to do.

“It’s a little more difficult to move,” he said of the snow. “A little wet and heavy. But I’m not going to complain. We need the moisture, so you just keep working at it.”

He’s plowed snow mainly for himself and for his and his wife’s business, Lady J’s Catering, for more than 20 years.

“It’s learn by doing,” he quipped from behind the wheel.

Good Samaritans

While snow removal operations and ride shares abound in the metro area, not everyone can afford the services, even if they need to get their vehicle unstuck or get to work.

The Facebook group "Bismarck's People Reporting News" since Tuesday has been filled with posts from people needing assistance. Mandan resident Jacob Dockter posted in the group Wednesday morning offering free rides to emergency personnel or other essential workers. He told the Tribune he'd helped about 15 people by midday.

It's not the first time he's offered help during storms -- in the past he's given blankets and socks to the homeless.

He wasn't able to work Wednesday because his job is in junk removal and his trailer is too big to get through the snow, so he decided to offer people rides instead. Some of those he helped offered him gas money, but he said he turned it down.

"As long as snow is here and people need a ride, I'll be out here," he said.

