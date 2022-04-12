Blizzard blasts into North Dakota; could be 'storm of the century'

A potentially historic blizzard slammed into North Dakota early Tuesday, creating hazardous travel conditions in the south central and southwest regions during the morning commute.

No travel was advised in the southwest and south central regions including Burleigh and Morton counties, and the state Department of Transportation urged motorists to be cautious in much of the southeast due to slippery roads, heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility.

Conditions were expected to deteriorate during what is likely to be a three-day storm. Statewide road conditions are at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

The blizzard could bring record snowfall to Bismarck, which could get 2 feet of snow, and could rank as "one of the worst storms in recent history," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

All but the southeastern corner of North Dakota was under a blizzard warning, with as much as 30 inches of snow possible in some areas and winds expected to gust as strong as 50-60 mph. AccuWeather said snowdrifts could be 20 feet high.

The storm system moved in from the Pacific Northwest, picking up steam as it rolled over the Rockies and onto the Plains, where it clashed with warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico -- the storm's moisture source, AccuWeather said. Meanwhile, a southward dip in the jet stream allowed cold Canadian air to move south, setting the stage for what it said could be the "storm of the century" lasting through Thursday.

Snowfall rates could be as high as an inch to 1 ½ inches per hour, according to Matthew Johnson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Bismarck.

"It doesn't happen all that often," he said. "This is comparable probably to the blizzard of '97 in western and central North Dakota."

In Bismarck-Mandan, "We're going to see the majority of the heavy snowfall today," Johnson said Tuesday morning. "But the winds will be increasing tomorrow, and visibility could be more reduced" Wednesday.

Public and private schools in Bismarck-Mandan called off in-person classes at least through Tuesday, with public schools in the two cities sending home computers for potential virtual learning. Bismarck State College and United Tribes Technical College canceled classes Tuesday through Thursday, and the University of Mary won't hold in-person classes during the three-day storm stretch. Dickinson State University moved to virtual instruction Tuesday through Thursday. Williston State College planned to close for the week at midday Tuesday.

Bis-Man Transit parked CAT and paratransit buses and planned to resume operations only "when it is safe."

The storm prompted numerous other public and private closings around the metro area, including Burleigh County offices, and it threatened to disrupt travel and spring calving and cause power outages.

"The snow will be stickier than usual," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said, adding that it will "stick to everything, adding extra weight to power poles and trees."

PowerOutage.us reported about 100 people without power Tuesday, most of them Montana-Dakota Utilities customers in Sioux County.

Bismarck-based MDU, which serves about 143,000 electricity customers and 275,000 natural gas customers in the Northern Plains, including in Bismarck-Mandan, said it was prepared for the storm.

"Crews are ready to respond; snowmobiles and other equipment with tracks are ready; and we have contract crews on standby in different areas of our regions," spokesman Mark Hanson said.

"We don’t anticipate large-scale outages, but how the storm plays out will determine impact," he said. "In areas where it’s supposed to rain before turning to snow there could be ice buildup on power lines, which can be problematic. Fortunately trees are still bare, so we don’t anticipate widespread problems with broken branches/trees. Strong wind gusts can still create an issue with trees, but nothing like trees in full foliage getting dumped on with wet, heavy snow."

Responding to outages could be difficult if roads are closed or impassable, Hanson said.

MDU is urging residents to keep natural gas meters and furnace vent areas clear of snow, and asking anyone doing snow removal to be mindful of infrastructure such as electric transformers that might be buried.

City officials in Bismarck and Mandan asked residents to keep parked vehicles off the street to aid in plowing. Crews in both cities will focus initially on plowing snow emergency routes. More snow removal information is at https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal and https://www.cityofmandan.com/snowremoval.

The U.S. Postal Service asked people to clear snow and ice from walk areas and mailboxes, to aid mail carriers.

"By simply clearing the way, customers help reduce the risk,” Minnesota-North Dakota District Manager Anthony Williams said.

Letter carriers "will make every effort to deliver their routes during the storm, as long as they feel it is safe to do so," district spokesman Desai Abdul-Razzaaq said. However, he added that "delivery may be impacted due to road closures, impassable roads and inaccessibility of mailboxes."

"In the event of road closures by local, state or federal officials, the USPS will suspend services in those areas," he said.

(Check back for updates.)

