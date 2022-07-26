Bitzero leases office space in Bismarck, Fargo, plans to turn old missile site into data center

The cryptocurrency mining company Bitzero Blockchain Inc. has leased space in Bismarck and Fargo for administrative operations as it begins transforming a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into its main data center.

The center at the Nekoma site may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.

Bitzero is backed by strategic investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary. It announced plans last month to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations, saying that within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology.

The company has signed leases for offices in both Bismarck and Fargo. The offices will open by Sept. 1, and will "provide different functions toward the overall development," CEO Akbar Shamji said. He was traveling and did not immediately have details on the offices including addresses and numbers of employees.

Josh Teigen, director of the state Commerce Department's Economic Development and Finance division, said Bitzero has leased space in the Dakota Carrier Network building in Bismarck and the Union Storage Building in downtown Fargo.

Dakota Carrier Network, a communications network company, also leases space to Central Dakota Communications for an emergency dispatch center at its facility at 4202 Coleman St.

Teigen told the Tribune last month that it was possible Bitzero would put operational components in Bismarck, and the technology and software side in Fargo.

Nekoma site

Long considered a white elephant and waste of taxpayers’ money, the site at Nekoma grew out of a 1972 treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union.

The $6 billion Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex once housed a radar system within a concrete pyramid, with 7-foot-thick, steel-reinforced walls. It was deactivated in 1976 after only a few months of operation. Nekoma’s population reached several hundred, compared with about 30 today, and surrounding towns benefited from an influx of highly paid missile experts and support personnel.

The Cavalier County Job Development Authority has owned the site since 2017. Spokeswoman Carol Goodman said the facility would be sold to the company for $250,000.

Burgum said waste heat captured from the data center’s servers will be used to heat an on-site greenhouse, and the company also is planning an interpretive center, representing a total investment estimated by Bitzero at $500 million.

“This important piece of history will be restored and become a beacon for North Dakota innovation to the rest of the world,” Burgum said.

Bitzero also still plans to partner with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, with a future data center potentially using hydroelectric power as part of the company's zero carbon mandate and providing excess heat for the MHA greenhouse that’s under construction.

Shamji said his company remains "fully engaged" with the tribe.

"We are currently awaiting/reviewing technical data around historical wind generation in order to optimize the energy supplies to the site," he said.

Growing data sector

Separately, Burgum in January announced construction of a $1.9 billion data center near the biggest city in the state’s oil-production region in northwest North Dakota.

The second-term Republican governor hailed the Atlas Power Data Center to be built by Missoula, Montana-based FX Solutions Inc. as one of the biggest such centers in the world, and one that will help diversify the economy in Williston-area that has suffered oil boom-bust cycles for decades.

Burgum, a wealthy former Microsoft executive, called data centers an “incredible forward- looking industry not dependent on the price of oil.”

Uses for data centers include the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies. Cryptocurrency mining involves supercomputers to solve complex calculations needed to provide security for transactions in the digital currency.

The process requires vast amounts of power and generates much heat. Burgum has said North Dakota is an ideal place for data centers because it has a reliable and affordable power supply, and a climate that lowers cooling costs.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said no public money has been earmarked for any of the projects, though they are expected to qualify for tax credits already given to agriculture, energy and other industries.