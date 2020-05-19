Bison injures hiker at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A visitor to the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park was injured by a bison while hiking Monday. The 55-year-old Watford City woman encountered a bison around a bend on the Buckhorn Trail between 3:30 and 4 p.m. The animal charged and knocked her down, according to a news release from the park.

The bison remained 10 to 15 feet away as the hiker called 911. The bison was still there and showing signs of aggression when a park ranger arrived, prompting the ranger to shoot the animal to prevent further injury.

Park staff, McKenzie County sheriff’s deputies and McKenzie Country emergency medical services treated the hiker until she was taken by helicopter to Minot for further care. She was released that night with broken vertebrae and multiple facial fractures.

Park staff remind visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer and horses.

