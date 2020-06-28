Bismarck woman killed in Saturday crash identified

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Bismarck woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.
Letha Farley, 57, died from injuries suffered in the crash on Interstate 94 east of Bismarck, the patrol said. Another Bismarck woman, 64-year-old Susan Lachenmeier, suffered minor injuries.
Farley was eastbound in a 1988 Toyota Camry and driving in the right lane, the patrol said. She crossed from the right lane to the left in an attempt to use a median crossover, and pulled into the path of Lachenmeier’s 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, which was eastbound in the left lane. The Blazer collided with the driver’s side of the Camry, the patrol said.
Farley was taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Lachenmeier was taken to a Bismarck hospital by private vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
