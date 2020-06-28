Bismarck woman killed in Saturday crash identified

Farley was eastbound in a 1988 Toyota Camry and driving in the right lane, the patrol said. She crossed from the right lane to the left in an attempt to use a median crossover, and pulled into the path of Lachenmeier’s 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, which was eastbound in the left lane. The Blazer collided with the driver’s side of the Camry, the patrol said.