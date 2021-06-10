 Skip to main content
Bismarck woman dies in motorcycle crash
A Bismarck woman died Wednesday evening in a motorcycle crash south of Menoken, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 69-year-old woman was the passenger on a motorcycle traveling south on 158th Street Southeast about 8:40 p.m. The driver, a 49-year-old man from Bismarck, braked and lost control at the intersection of Highway 1804, the patrol said. The motorcycle overturned and entered the south ditch of 1804. The woman was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The patrol did not immediately release the names of either person. An investigation of the crash is underway.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Metro Ambulance Service and Bismarck Rural Fire Department also responded to the scene.

