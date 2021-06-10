Bismarck woman dies in motorcycle crash

The 69-year-old woman was the passenger on a motorcycle traveling south on 158th Street Southeast about 8:40 p.m. The driver, a 49-year-old man from Bismarck, braked and lost control at the intersection of Highway 1804, the patrol said. The motorcycle overturned and entered the south ditch of 1804. The woman was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.