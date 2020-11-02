Bismarck weather radar to shut down for upgrade

The weather radar operated by the National Weather Service in Bismarck will be out of service for about a week for an upgrade.

The shutdown begins Thursday, the agency said. Crews will be replacing the generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components.

People can monitor adjacent radars during the outage by going to https://radar.weather.gov/index.htm. A radar mosaic loop of the Northern Plains is available at https://radar.weather.gov/Conus/uppermissvly.php.

The weather radar near Minot is to undergo the same upgrade immediately after the Bismarck radar.

For more information, go to https://www.weather.gov/bis/BISRadarOutage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0