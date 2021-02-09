Bismarck veteran honored by Purple Heart Patriot Project

A Bismarck Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient has been chosen as one of the nation’s 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project honorees.

U.S. Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Olzweski, a veteran of the Vietnam War and Operation Enduring Freedom, will represent North Dakota in April at a multiday tribute to the courage and sacrifice of America’s combat wounded.

The Purple Heart Patriot Project is a program of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. The all-expense-paid trip includes visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s Headquarters and the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. The hall is just north of West Point, New York, at the site where Gen. George Washington first awarded the Medal for Military Merit in 1782 during the Revolutionary War.

“Our Purple Heart recipients have made enormous sacrifices for America, and this is our opportunity to say ‘thank you’ on behalf of a grateful nation," said retired Col. Russ Vernon, executive director of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.

Olzweski served on active duty for more than three years in the Army and as a member of the Army Reserve for 35 years. While in Vietnam in 1969, the tank he was in was hit by a mortar round, wounding him and killing another soldier. He later returned to combat duty.