Bismarck sighting of Anna's hummingbird a first for the state

Craig Triplett was at the house of his 96-year-old mother, LaVerne, in Bismarck's Highland Acres when he spotted a hummingbird at the sugar water feeder attached with suction cups to her kitchen window.

It was the second week of October, and he took some pictures of the bird that he identified as an Anna's hummingbird.

The Triplett family farmed in Renville County near Tolley, and Craig watched the birds there so is a pretty good identifier of birds, plus he has a good bird book. After about a week he found the bismanbirding@gmail.com site and was curious to see if he had the correct identity of a bird so far outside of its normal territory. So he sent an email with a picture and his phone number.

I checked that email site late on a Saturday evening but it was too late to call Craig so I sent him a text saying, “This is exciting, could we meet?” Early Sunday he responded, so we arranged a meeting at his mother's house. I was there from 9:30-11 and the hummingbird did not show.

I did send a message with picture and address to Bismarck-Mandan Bird Club President Corey Ellingson, who passed this on to others in the state. Scott and Denise Ray decided to drive from Stanley in hopes of catching a glimpse of what is a first recording in the state of an Anna's hummingbird. They met Craig and he said just pull into the driveway and watch the feeder. At 4:30 I received a message from Scott that the bird was sighted. Plus he notified the rest of the avid birders. By nightfall about six of us saw the hummingbird, and about 20 more people came from all corners of the state to see it in the next week.

There have been sporadic sightings throughout the United States but never one in North Dakota until now. This Anna's is a very brilliant-colored male normally found along the Pacific Coast. Like the Calliope hummingbird that visited Dickinson and Bismarck in the summer of 2021, it somehow found its way to North Dakota. No one knows why it made this trip, but one can surmise it was pushed out of territory by others of its kind, or frequent fires and smoke drove it eastward.

Although no heavier than a nickel nor larger than a Ping Pong ball, its sparkling feathers make them seem more like flying jewelry than birds. Anna's Hummingbird is a medium-size bird about 3 ½ to 4 inches long with a medium-size straight bill. The male has bronze-green upper parts and dull grey-green underparts. The gorget (throat) and crown are iridescent rose-red or magenta, but might appear black or dark purple in low light. Iridescence varies because the feathers are layered like Venetian blinds, only reflecting light at certain angles. This is an advantage for courtship or territorial defense. It has a scratchy metallic song given while perched, which was heard by some birders at LaVerne's house.

There was a cold spell with some snow in Bismarck Oct. 24 and 25, which didn't seem to bother this bird as it is still here on the 25th. Anna's hummingbirds normally have a body temperature of 107 degrees and a heart beat of 1,260 beats per minute, so it can withstand cold well. They need to feed every 10–15 minutes to keep up such a high metabolism but go into torpor overnight or when cold, when body temperature drops to 48 degrees. In torpor their breathing and heart rate slow. When the temperature warms up again they can become active in a few minutes. So keep your hummingbird feeders up!