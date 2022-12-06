Bismarck School Board member pleads guilty in officer obstruction case

Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth has signed court documents pleading guilty to obstructing officers during a traffic stop in September.

Eckroth is pleading guilty to Class A misdemeanor physical obstruction of a government function under an agreement with prosecutors that calls for her to receive a deferred imposition of sentence. That means Eckroth will not have to serve jail time and will not have the offense go on her record if she stays out of trouble during a period of probation.

The offense carries a maximum punishment of 360 days in jail -- just shy of one year -- and a $3,000 fine. The plea agreement calls for Eckroth to pay $325 in court fees but no fine, and to serve 360 days on unsupervised probation.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr must approve the deal. If he rejects it, Eckroth will have the option of withdrawing her guilty plea. Court documents did not immediately indicate when Bahr will decide.

Eckroth signed the plea agreement and the guilty plea on Friday. The documents were filed Monday. Eckroth did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment Tuesday.

Eckroth attorney Scott Hager and Burleigh County Assistant State's Attorney Dennis Ingold did not immediately return Tribune phone messages seeking comment.

The family physician elected in June to the board overseeing North Dakota’s largest school district had previously pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge. She was set for a one-day jury trial Dec. 15.

Eckroth was accused of yelling over deputies and refusing commands to stay by a vehicle as she tried to video the officers administering sobriety tests to her husband, Ryan Eckroth, during the traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Bismarck at about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to court documents.

Emily Eckroth was detained for alleged obstruction. Authorities say she urinated in the back of a patrol vehicle and threw a urine-soaked sweater into the ditch, later picking it up after being told she could be cited for littering. Eckroth in a Sept. 21 interview with the Tribune said "I don’t know that that happened."

She was released on a promise to appear in court. Ryan Eckroth -- an unsuccessful Bismarck-area legislative candidate in the June Republican primary election -- was not arrested for DUI.

(Check back for updates.)