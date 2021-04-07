 Skip to main content
Bismarck police seek help finding missing man
Jose Lopez-Pellot 

Bismarck police are seeking the public's help in finding a reported missing man.

Jose Lopez-Pellot has not been heard from since Monday evening. He suffers from health problems requiring him to take medication.

Lopez-Pellot, 42, is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a beard and mustache, and an owl tattoo on the left side of his neck. He might be wearing a black baseball-style hat and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212 or their local law enforcement office. 

