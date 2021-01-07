Bismarck native named new North Dakota chief people officer

A Doosan Bobcat North America official and Bismarck native has been named North Dakota's next chief people officer.

Stacey Breuer will fill the position in Gov. Doug Burgum's Cabinet, according to the Office of Management and Budget. The chief people officer leads the office's Human Resources Management Services division and is described as "state government’s top workforce strategist."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Breuer has held a variety of human resources leadership positions in manufacturing, consulting, government and nonprofit industries. She will replace interim Chief People Officer Lisa Kudelka. Kudelka took over in late 2018 for Kelsey Roth, who resigned after two weeks on the job to return to Blue Cross Blue Shield in Fargo following what she said was a "change of heart."

Breuer has a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University and a master’s degree with a human resources concentration from the University of Mary.

“Having a strong human resources foundation is critical to an organization’s success," she said in a statement.

Breuer will begin her duties Jan. 25. Kudelka will serve as director of human resources operations through June to ensure a smooth transition during the legislative session.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0