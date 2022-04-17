Bismarck men are Last Supper veterans; play prepares audience for Holy Week

Three members of the Bethel Lutheran Church congregation in Bismarck have helped portray the Last Supper to prepare the community for Holy Week the past 20 years.

The church held its Living Last Supper on April 8 and 9 for almost 400 people. The play reenacts the events of the Last Supper, Jesus Christ's final meal with his disciples before he was crucified, as depicted in the portrait of the same name by Leonardo DaVinci. It also covers Jesus telling his followers that one of them will betray him, and his subsequent arrest.

Three of the men who brought the story to life earlier this month have been doing so for two decades.

Mike Fagerland, who plays Simon, said the play was pitched as an outreach effort for men of the congregation, and he felt like it would be good to share the message of what Easter and the crucifixion are about.

The actors are arranged in a "live illustration" of DaVinci's painting. They move around as each disciple speaks to the audience.

"It's kind of a dance almost, watching the play progress," Fagerland said.

After 20 years, he said, he feels like he can convey his character pretty well.

Mark Thompson, who said he went out on a limb when he agreed to help with the first production, has come back to play Andrew year after year because of the group of people who participate. He said he enjoys watching new men join, take over different parts and grow into their roles.

There have been some changes over the years. Cast members have rotated, and the church got a stage for the production. Jesus' arrest scene was added a few years after the original play began. Fagerland sings a hymn in the intermission before the scene.

Some of the men said that portraying the Last Supper deepens the experience of Holy Week and Easter for them and gives them a chance to learn more about the disciples.

"You go to Sunday school and church, but these are pretty in-depth," Thompson said of the script. He added that through the years, he's understood more and more how the disciples' stories build on one another.

Bryan Guthmiller said it's interesting to learn more about the disciples and what happened to them after Jesus was crucified. Guthmiller has played Jesus for the past 20 years.

He initially was going to play Simon but was later asked to take on the role of Jesus. He contemplated the decision for a day or so before deciding to accept, because of the heaviness of the role and the desire to do it right.

It's humbling to play the part, Guthmiller said. The toughest aspect is portraying Jesus' suffering as he contemplates his death.

"How would I tap into Jesus' suffering when I've never suffered like that before?" Guthmiller said. He added that the scene is now one of his favorite parts of the show.

Guthmiller said he intends to pass on the role of Jesus to another, perhaps younger, member of the congregation next year. He's 50 years old, and Jesus was estimated to be around 33 when he was crucified.

He might decide to return to the stage, though.

"My family's laughing at me saying, 'You've said this for how many years?'" he said.

