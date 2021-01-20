Bismarck man ID'd as victim of October crash

A driver who died in a fiery single-vehicle rollover crash a mile south of New Rockford in October has been identified as a Bismarck man.

Daniel Steidl, 48, was northbound on an Eddy County road the night of Oct. 19 when his 2015 Jeep Cherokee entered the ditch, vaulted an approach and rolled after it landed, according to the Highway Patrol. The vehicle caught fire during the rollover, authorities said.

Because of the fire, the driver's identity had to be ascertained by a medical examiner through such means as dental records, according to the patrol. The agency released the victim's name Wednesday.

