Bismarck man dies in 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 94

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 east of Menoken killed a Bismarck man and injured five other people including three children.
The 49-year-old man who died was driving a pickup truck eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-94, according to the Highway Patrol. A semitractor pulling a combine on a trailer slowed for the wrong-way driver, but the pickup truck behind it pulled out to pass and collided head-on with the oncoming pickup. Both pickups overturned.
The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, 4 miles east of Menoken.
The driver of the wrong-way pickup died. The five people in the other pickup were taken to a Bismarck hospital with unspecified injuries. The driver was identified as a 36-year-old man from McLaughlin, S.D. Passengers were a 35-year-old woman, an 8-year-old boy, and 6-year-old and 4-year-old girls.
The patrol did not immediately release names of either pickup's occupants.
The semi driver wasn't hurt. He was identified as Ronald Meuchel, 44, of Bismarck.
