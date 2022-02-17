Bismarck investment manager, attorney named as North Dakota land commissioner

The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands has chosen Joe Heringer of Bismarck to be the state’s next land commissioner.

Heringer is a senior wealth manager at Bravera Wealth, where he oversees a $190 million book of trust and investment accounts. Much of the work of the Department of Trust Lands involves managing trust assets for the benefit of schools and other public institutions.

Heringer will replace Jodi Smith, who has worked as land commissioner for four years and has accepted another job. He told members of the Land Board on Thursday that he felt his background would make him a good fit for the role, and that he has long been interested in public policy and public service.

“I’m from North Dakota originally, born and raised in Bismarck. I really love the state,” he said. “I want to see it continue to grow and prosper, and I’ve thought for many years that public service for the state would someday be in my future.”

Heringer was the only finalist the Land Board interviewed, and all five members voted to offer him the position. A screening committee appointed by board members vetted candidates and selected three finalists earlier this month.

Gov. Doug Burgum, who chairs the board, told the Tribune after Thursday’s meeting that he thought Heringer’s financial and legal background would translate well to the work of land commissioner. Heringer is a licensed attorney. Before Bravera, he worked as a lawyer on issues surrounding real estate, business transactions, estates and trusts.

“Having someone who is a lawyer in this background ... will be very beneficial given the sometimes unfortunate amount of litigation we are involved in,” Burgum said.

The Land Board is a party in several lawsuits related to state-owned minerals. The board oversees the Department of Trust Lands, and together they manage 2.6 million mineral acres and 700,000 surface acres. The state property is often leased for oil development or grazing.

Heringer said that while he does not have experience testifying before the Legislature, as is expected of the land commissioner, he regularly gives presentations as part of his job. He is on several community boards, including for the Ronald McDonald House, the West Dakota Estate Planning Council and GracePoint Church, according to his resume.

Heringer accepted the position Thursday afternoon following the meeting. The board offered him a $150,000 annual salary, about $13,000 more than what Smith made.

The salary range for the position was $130,000 to $145,000, said State Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller, who led the screening committee. She said Heringer had asked for $150,000.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger, a board member, said he heard from a committee member that a low salary might have hindered the search for a commissioner. He and others characterized the position as a demanding job that requires not only leading a department, but being responsive to the board, the media and a number of stakeholders.

The screening committee reposted the job last year to expand the pool of applicants after only five people applied. Eleven candidates applied in the end, fewer than the 32 who applied four years ago when Smith was chosen.

“The number of applicants was limited because of the responsibility not being quite in line with what (compensation) was being offered,” Jaeger said.

Burgum added, "We know we have this problem in every agency across the state."

Smith announced her resignation from the job in October 2021. She has taken another position working for the group managing the Red River diversion project, though she has continued to serve as commissioner during the search for her replacement.

Heringer is expected to take over in mid-March. Smith plans to stay on through the end of that month to help with the transition.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

