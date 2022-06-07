Bismarck explored as headquarters for Bitzero

Bismarck is being considered as the headquarters for a cryptocurrency mining company that plans to build data centers in the state.

Bitzero CEO Akbar Shamji said during a press conference last week that the company is “torn between Fargo and Bismarck” as the site of its North American headquarters.

The company, which has investment from Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, announced it plans to spend $400 million to $500 million over the next two to three years to build 200 megawatts of data centers in North Dakota.

The locations have not been announced. Bitzero plans to partner with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, with excess heat produced by a future data center to be used by the MHA greenhouse that’s under construction. Bitzero also is working with MHA to use hydroelectric power as part of the company's zero carbon mandate, MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox said in a statement.

Bitzero plans to employ 15 to 20 people at its headquarters office in North Dakota.

A North Dakota Commerce Department official who has been working to recruit Bitzero said both Bismarck and Fargo offer potential benefits for a headquarters.

“Bismarck has been advantageous, just its proximity to the energy industry there as well as the different tribal nations that they’re working with,” said Josh Teigen, director of the Economic Development and Finance division. “And then Fargo has been appealing for the technology hub that it offers and some potential projects in the east.”

Teigen said it’s possible Bitzero could end up choosing both Bismarck and Fargo, with more of the operational components based in Bismarck, and the technology and software side based in Fargo.

“It sounds like maybe a dual headquarters between both cities seems to be a direction they’re considering,” Teigen said. “I think ultimately what will make the decision is the access to talent in either part of the state.”

Shamji said in an email to the Tribune that Bitzero is considering locating in both cities, with a decision anticipated in the next few weeks.

Bitzero has raised nearly $100 million in investment capital, according to Gov. Doug Burgum's office. The company plans to have an initial public offering on the Canadian stock exchange within 60 days and be listed on the Nasdaq once it has regulatory approval, company officials said.

Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC Vice President Nathan Schneider said Bismarck is a logical candidate for Bitzero’s headquarters because of its proximity to energy production facilities and the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

The city’s three colleges -- Bismarck State College, the University of Mary and United Tribes Technical College -- are positioned to help Bitzero develop skill sets for a future workforce, Schneider said.

“The types of jobs the company would employ along with the community’s ability to train future workforce at our three higher ed institutions would make hiring a nonissue here,” Schneider said.

Bismarck City Administrator Keith Hunke said the capital city has plenty of commercial office space available. The city has not had any direct communication from Bitzero, he said.

The Bismarck City Commission recently amended its zoning rules to allow for data centers for cryptocurrency mining. North Dakota is attractive to data center developers in part due to the cold winters. Data centers generate a lot of heat and tend to require a significant amount of power and cooling equipment to function well.

The data center announcement by Bitzero is “just the tip of the iceberg,” with additional projects expected to be announced for the state, Teigen said. Bitzero also is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology.

“There is a ton of other ancillary work that is going to go into this,” Teigen said.

