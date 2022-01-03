Bismarck couple's close call, other incidents renew attention on carbon monoxide dangers

Bismarck resident Jack Lindvig was tending to his dogs after returning from dining out with his wife last month when she alerted him to carbon monoxide sensors going off in his shop.

The alarm on Dec. 19 was telling them to evacuate, so they called the Bismarck Fire Department.

"The fire department was concerned, so I guess it is something to worry about," Lindvig said.

Two recent high-profile incidents in eastern North Dakota have renewed attention on the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. Seven members of a family in Moorhead, Minnesota, died from it, and in neighboring Fargo, two residents of an apartment building had to be taken to the emergency room because of high levels of the odorless, colorless gas.

North Dakota Fire Marshal Doug Nelson said the incidents show the need for people to be aware of the dangers.

"Carbon monoxide is a product of incomplete combustion, or when a gas or fuel burns incompletely," he told Prairie Public. "The common sources are going to be fuel-burning appliances, which can include your furnace, your water heater, gas stoves."

The carbon monoxide in Lindvig's shop came from a natural gas heater. Lindvig told the Tribune that he called a technician who said the gas buildup likely was due to an issue with the chimney, which is now scheduled to be fixed.

Lindvig said he had taken detectors in his home that were about to reach the end of their lifespan and put them out in the shop, and they had enough life left to alert him and his wife, Nettie. Neither felt any effects from the carbon monoxide.

Nelson said the common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are nausea, headache, fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness.

There are about 200 reported incidents of high carbon monoxide levels in North Dakota every year; nationally, there’s an average of 150 deaths from it annually, according to Prairie Public.

"Make sure you have carbon monoxide alarms installed, working and properly connected," Nelson said. "They should be located outside each sleeping area, and on each level."

People should test alarms monthly and replace the batteries twice a year, according to Nelson. They also should follow manufacturer recommendations for service maintenance of fuel-burning appliances, he said.

In the Moorhead case, investigators found carbon monoxide alarms in storage areas without batteries.

(Dave Thompson with Prairie Public contributed to this story.)

