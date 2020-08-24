Bismarck company develops a new way to clean up oil spills using magnetic wood chips

“They’d have to be prepared ahead of time,” he said. “They’d have to have the equipment in place and the training in place to be able to do that.”

Oil companies should pick up the tab for such an effort, he said. If a large spill were to happen, an aircraft likely would need to be used to scatter the chips over the spill. A barge with an incinerator could be used to collect and burn the oil-laden chips.

Some oil companies already fund the Sakakawea Area Spill Response, a program that has equipment staged in various places around the lake, said Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

“They maintain some fairly large stockpiles, trailers, everything,” he said.

While large oil-related spills garner a lot of attention, smaller spills happen all the time in the Bakken. Often several per week are reported to state agencies, and ones under 10 barrels or 420 gallons are not required to be disclosed at all.