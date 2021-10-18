 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck church listed in National Register
0 Comments

Bismarck church listed in National Register

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church in Bismarck has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Register is the federal government’s list of properties it considers worthy of recognition and preservation. North Dakota nominations are coordinated by the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church was the first building in the northern U.S. to use pumice concrete, and its stained glass windows are the only known examples of their kind in the country. The windows are made from recycled glass from churches bombed during World War II.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton arrive at Calif. hospital

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News