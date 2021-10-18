Bismarck church listed in National Register

St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church in Bismarck has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The Register is the federal government’s list of properties it considers worthy of recognition and preservation. North Dakota nominations are coordinated by the State Historical Society of North Dakota.
St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church was the first building in the northern U.S. to use pumice concrete, and its stained glass windows are the only known examples of their kind in the country. The windows are made from recycled glass from churches bombed during World War II.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!