Bismarck businessman elected to lead North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party

Bismarck businessman Patrick Hart has been elected to lead the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party.

Democratic leaders from across the state elected Hart chairman during the party's reorganization meeting Saturday. He beat out western North Dakota veterinarian Shelley Lenz, who made an unsuccessful bid for governor last year.

“The Dem-NPL has been a big part of my life for many years, and I’m glad to be afforded the opportunity to help grow our base and lead our party into the future," Hart said in a statement.

Outgoing Chairwoman Kylie Oversen, a Fargo attorney, announced in March that she would not seek a fourth two-year term.

“Serving North Dakota and the Democratic-NPL has been one of my life’s greatest honors, but I am excited for the bold future that Patrick and the leadership team will create for North Dakota," she said in a statement Saturday.

