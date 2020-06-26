Bismarck-based National Guard unit might be sent to nation's capital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North Dakota Army National Guard unit based in Bismarck has been notified that it might be called to active duty in the nation's capital.

Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment has been put on alert and would deploy to the Washington, D.C., area later this year if mobilized, the Guard said Friday.

The unit has about 70 soldiers and flies the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. The anticipated mission is transport of personnel and light cargo within what's known as the National Capital Region.

"We are extremely proud of the professionalism of our Army aviators," Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, said in a statement. "They have a safe operating record of nearly 150,000 flight hours dating back to 1958 and have been instrumental in support of state and federal missions to include flood response, wildfire fighting, search and rescue missions, and have successfully served overseas."

The unit led by Capt. Robert Sorenson and 1st Sgt. Mitch McCoy has been deployed overseas twice in recent years -- to Kosovo in support of peacekeeping operations from November 2013 to December 2014, and to Iraq from October 2009 to September 2010.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2