Bismarck area weather radar to get upgrade

The weather radar operated by the National Weather Service's Bismarck office will be out of service for about two weeks for an upgrade.

The outage begins Monday. Technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to gather data from all directions. The work requires a crane.

The radar and pedestal have exceeded their 25-year lifespan. The upgrade aims to keep the radar functioning for another 25 years.

The radar near Minot will undergo the same upgrade starting in late April.

Other area radars can be found at https://radar.weather.gov. More information can be found at www.weather.gov/bis/BISRadarOutage.

