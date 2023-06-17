There was a point in Bismarck’s history when it was known as “wildest city in the West.” In 1873, a Philadelphia man stepped off the newly built Northern Pacific Railroad and saw a plain land of tents meant for gambling and saloons. It was a place, in his words, “where pandemonium seemed to reign."

The man was the Rev. Isaac Oliver Sloan, who was then a pastor at a church in Minnesota. He came to Bismarck on a Friday and held a service that Sunday in a gambling tent on Front Street. He was chosen that same day as pastor for what would become the First Presbyterian Church of Bismarck -- a congregation that is still going strong 150 years later.

Sloan in the late 1800s also founded another church in the region, Glencoe Sloan Memorial Presbyterian Church on the Burleigh County-Emmons County line. That church this year is being recognized by a national group for a unique achievement.

First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian's first building, a little wooden coal-heated church, was built on the corner of Second and Thayer in September 1873. A second building was built in 1892, then a third in 1967. The first two buildings are no longer there, but the church's legacy and community remain.

It’s a legacy current First Presbyterian Pastor Leanne Simmons upholds today during the church’s sesquicentennial.

The church has lasted this long because it’s always had a mission, according to Simmons. Sloan was noted for being a kind and open man to everyone he met. There once was a brothel owner in the early days of Bismarck named Elizabeth “Little Casino” McClellan. She was a philanthropic woman but knew any money she donated would be considered from a vice and declined. Sloan helped her and allowed her to aid her community.

He also did weddings for Jewish people, which Simmons said was quite radical for the time. Sloan set the standard for the church's open-armed acceptance of all kinds of people.

“It’s been here as a force of what I’d call a moral voice for all those 150 years,” Simmons said.

First Presbyterian continues to carry out Sloan’s legacy through serving the community. Simmons mentioned the church’s child care center, which offers aid and scholarships for children and their families.

“I like to think that that’s where this church is now. That it’s still a voice for diversity. Care for anybody who needs care, and just to be open-armed,” she said.

Simmons has been with First Presbyterian only for five years but said she’s proud to be a part of this milestone.

“It’s kind of like running in a marathon,” she said. “Somebody has just passed you the baton and it’s your turn to run, but you know you’re going to be passing it on later on, too."

The church’s history has been well-documented up until the 1960s, but afterward, not so much. On June 11, the Bismarck Historical Society held a presentation on that time period as part of the church's anniversary celebration. Simmons hopes to learn how to properly go through state archives in order to retrieve those hidden pieces of history about First Presbyterian.

“Churches are not about how many buildings you’ve had, they’re about what your people have experienced and what they’ve done,” she said. “The real stories of the church are how do we handle the challenges of every generation.”

Some pieces of the church’s previous locations are at First Presbyterian’s current building. The church has a small chapel that has the Bible, stained glass, bell, lector and pews from the second church.

The original building may be gone, but there’s another piece of history Sloan left that still stands today, 16 miles south of Bismarck.

Glencoe Sloan church

The Glencoe Sloan Memorial Presbyterian Church has only about 25 members. The church averages around a dozen attendees every Sunday, and it doesn’t have a permanent pastor. The congregation relies on visiting pastors, some from the Presbyterian churches in Bismarck and Mandan.

The church is the oldest in the state to hold its services in the original building, according to the National Society of Daughters of American Colonists. That group has awarded Glencoe Sloan the Landmark Award for Historic Preservation for a building over 100 years old. The award from the organization that aims to educate about American history and preserve it came with a $1,250 grant and a plaque to mount on the outside of the church.

Glencoe Sloan is the only building in North Dakota with this marker, according to North Dakota Daughters of American Colonists Chapter member Nancy Legerski. She is a commissioned lay minister and has done services at Glencoe Sloan.

Sloan returned to Philadelphia in 1878, but he returned and established Glencoe Sloan in 1885 after serving as the pastor for the First Presbyterian Church of Mandan. He called it the Albert Barnes Memorial Church after a man who encouraged him to become a missionary. It was later renamed in honor of Sloan. “Glencoe” was a town three-quarters of a mile south of the church that Scottish immigrants named after a village in Scotland.

The church has undergone many changes since its establishment. The roof and front door have been replaced. The outside walls have new siding meant to mimic the original clapboards. There are ceiling lights and fans, a heater and air conditioning, and a wheelchair lift. An alarm system was installed after a rash of break-ins and vandalism from the 1960s to the 1980s.

The church still has the original windows and floors. The pews came from Philadelphia. Sloan made the pulpit with wooden shipping crates. It still holds his Bible, worn and torn.

A cemetery across the Emmons County line is beside the church. It’s technically not part of the church, but the members of Glencoe Sloan still maintain it. They have a ceremony every Memorial Day that dozens of people attend.

Churchgoers drive an average of 15 miles to attend services. Church Secretary Nancy Laschkewitsch, who has been with Glencoe Sloan since the 1960s, comes from Mandan every Sunday.

“If we didn’t have dedicated people, we couldn’t have a nice church,” church Elder and Treasurer Alan Wilson said.

People from all over -- member or not -- help whenever the church needs it, according to Wilson. Laschkewitsch recalled the time a new roof was needed. She sent a letter to anyone she could think of, and the church raised more than enough money. The church also hosts a pancake supper fundraiser at least once a year, and about 200 people usually attend.

Legerski said the Landmark Award is a big honor, given that "So many of these country churches have been folded, vandalized.”

Karen Macdonald has been a church member since the 1970s. Her husband, Robert, is a direct descendent of one of the founders, Alexander Macdonald.

“The plaque is not going to go away,” she said. “Will the church be here with the plaque on it? I think so. It’s going to mean something to some people. It means something to me.”

Celebrating together

The Presbyterian churches in the Bismarck area hold an outdoor service and potluck together every year. The service is usually held in town at a park, but Glencoe Sloan hosted last year and everyone enjoyed the church’s wide-open land.

First Presbyterian will be holding a celebration this Saturday with games, music and food. An anniversary service will be held Sunday.

The Glencoe Sloan plaque will be dedicated on June 25 as part of an annual outdoor service. Members of the First Presbyterian churches in Bismarck and Mandan will attend.

“It really is the story of one kind man who just wanted to help,” Simmons said.