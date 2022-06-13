Bismarck angler lands state record buffalo fish

Mitch Estabrook has been chasing a dream for a decade. Last month, he caught it.

The Bismarck angler hauled in a buffalo fish while bowfishing at Heart Butte Reservoir on May 16 that officially weighed 60 pounds, 8 ounces -- a state record for a buffalo taken with a bow or spear, according to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

The monstrous fish is the biggest weighed in North Dakota that was not a paddlefish or a pallid sturgeon, the agency said.

"I've been chasing that record for about 10 years," said Estabrook, 31, who is a substation electrician at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah. "I woke up that (Monday) morning and saw the wind was a little less that day. I called into work and asked if I could take a day of vacation."

Calm winds mean it's easier to see into the water, Estabrook said.

"I shot her about 6 feet deep, in about 10 feet of water," he said, adding that he was careful to put the arrow in a place where it wouldn't cause the fish to lose its eggs, and thus lose weight. He carefully pulled in the line hand-over-hand to the boat so the arrow didn't dislodge.

"They're very very soft fish," he said.

Fifteen minutes later he had the fish in the boat and on his scale. It weighed 65 pounds, and he knew he had a chance at the record.

"I put everything down and motored back to the ramp, since you have to get to a certified scale," he said. "Three years ago I shot one that was 60 pounds when I got it in the boat, but by the time I got it to the (certified) scale, it was 4 ounces off the record."

He brought the fish to the Pony Express convenience store in Bismarck and got the certified weight. Game and Fish -- which looks into matters such as whether a potential record fish was legally caught -- on Monday confirmed it as a record, beating the previous mark by 3 pounds. The old record of 57 pounds, 8 ounces, had been held by Derek Larson, of Mandan, who caught his at Heart Butte Reservoir in May 2017. The Grant County reservoir also is known as Lake Tschida.

Estabrook said he and Larson have had a friendly rivalry through the years, and that Larson congratulated him on his achievement.

A buffalo love affair

Buffalo are not considered a game fish in North Dakota. They're often confused with nonnative and invasive common carp. There is no state-set limit on how many an angler may catch.

Estabrook said he's caught "thousands" since falling in love with the fish about a decade ago.

"I didn't know we had fish this big in North Dakota," he said. "I've been going after them ever since. There's only about a week, a week and a half every year where you can find them up shallow and that big."

The Heart River and Lake Tschida are known for buffalo. The state record buffalo caught with a hook and line -- 54 pounds -- also came from the river system. Keith Huschka, of Dickinson, has held that record since June 2011.

Estabrook and a fishing buddy have caught hundreds of buffalo in a single night, he said. The day he landed his record fish, he caught two others, one weighing about 38 pounds and one about 42 pounds.

"I've put hundreds of hours in out on the water chasing this record the last 10 years," he said. "I was a little worried -- I'd gotten so close before. I did everything I could as fast as I could to get that fish to the scale. I didn't feel relief until I had that certified ticket. I was real happy. The first thing I did was text my wife, 'I got the record!'"

Estabrook said the fish is not in a condition where he can have it mounted, and to have a fish that large mounted would have cost about $2,500 anyway. He's considering having a replica made.

He expects his record to be challenged -- "There are a lot of guys who say they're out there, every weekend," he said. He'll be one of them, but now that he's achieved his goal, he's also got a new focus.

"I've got three daughters; the oldest is 9," he said. "I'm going to be getting her set up, going to be getting her out, and hopefully get her her first fish."

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.