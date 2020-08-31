Bismarck airport director lands record Montana salmon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck’s airport director has landed a Chinook salmon that puts his name in the Montana record book.

Greg Haug, 58, and fishing companion Shawn Barney, both of Bismarck, recently traveled to Fort Peck Reservoir to fish for salmon and lake trout. The area is known for big fish, and the idea of hooking a 20- or 30-pound salmon is what lured them into making the 5 ½-hour trip.

“Salmon fight like no other game fish we have here,” Haug said. “They just peel line. When you think you’ve got them close or got them in, they take off again and strip line.”

The two hit the water on the morning of Aug. 16, trying to beat the midday heat. They were in 178 feet of water using flashers and squid as bait at 55 feet when the record fish bit. They tried three times to weigh it on an electronic scale but got only an error message -- it was too big to weigh.

“We looked at it in the bottom of the boat and thought it was massive,” Haug said. “We thought we should take it in, but the fish were biting so we stayed out.”