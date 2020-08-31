Bismarck airport director lands record Montana salmon

Bismarck’s airport director has landed a Chinook salmon that puts his name in the Montana record book.
Greg Haug, 58, and fishing companion Shawn Barney, both of Bismarck, recently traveled to Fort Peck Reservoir to fish for salmon and lake trout. The area is known for big fish, and the idea of hooking a 20- or 30-pound salmon is what lured them into making the 5 ½-hour trip.
“Salmon fight like no other game fish we have here,” Haug said. “They just peel line. When you think you’ve got them close or got them in, they take off again and strip line.”
The two hit the water on the morning of Aug. 16, trying to beat the midday heat. They were in 178 feet of water using flashers and squid as bait at 55 feet when the record fish bit. They tried three times to weigh it on an electronic scale but got only an error message -- it was too big to weigh.
“We looked at it in the bottom of the boat and thought it was massive,” Haug said. “We thought we should take it in, but the fish were biting so we stayed out.”
With the salmon in a cooler and packed in ice, the two fished another six hours. Back at Lakeridge Lodging and Bait Shop, a staff member weighed the fish and told Haug he had a state record. It weighed 32.05 pounds, was 38 1/8 inches long and had a 26 ½-inch girth.
“We had no idea,” Haug said. The staff member called the bait shop owner and word of the catch traveled.
“The next thing you know there were people swarming all over,” Haug said.
A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks official certified the salmon the next day. It beat the previous record -- which had stood for 29 years -- by a pound.
Haug got the fish in the boat with help from Barney, whom he called “the greatest net man alive.” Haug's legs and hands were shaking when the 10-minute battle was over.
“I’ve never felt anything like it,” he said. “You catch a few of these and you get hooked on it.”
The fish is in the hands of a taxidermist. It will one day hang next to a 44-inch northern pike Haug caught in Canada and a 9-pound walleye netted on Lake Sakakawea.
Another angler caught a 30-pound salmon the week before Haug's catch, which makes Haug think the record might not stand very long. He and Barney didn't set out to catch a state-record fish but "happened to have the right stuff out at the right time," Haug said.
"Everything's got to go just right," he said. "The fish gods smiled on us that day."
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
