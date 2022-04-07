Bird flu spreading in North Dakota; 6 flocks now impacted, including 3 commercial

Bird flu is spreading in North Dakota, moving into areas that also were impacted by avian influenza seven years ago.

The state's first case this year was identified March 29 in a backyard mixed species flock in Kidder County. Since then, there have been confirmed cases in a backyard chicken flock in Dickey County, a backyard mixed flock in Cass County, a commercial turkey operation in Dickey County, and two commercial turkey flocks in LaMoure County, according to state and federal listings.

Data from the federal Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service shows a total of nearly 140,000 birds affected in the state, including 27,400 in one of the LaMoure County commercial flocks, 50,850 in the other flock in that county, 60,750 in the Dickey County commercial flock, and several dozen in the backyard flocks.

The bird flu has been spreading throughout the country, impacting flocks from the East Coast to the Central Plains. Iowa has been heavily impacted, with about 13.3 million birds lost. More than three dozen flocks with a total of 1.7 million birds have been affected in the Dakotas and Minnesota. Montana so far has not had a case.

There are nine turkey farms in North Dakota that produce about 1 million birds annually, according to the Agriculture Department. North Dakota Turkey Federation Vice President David Rude told the Tribune that "It is a concern for us all."

"We all take this very seriously and try our best to keep our birds and farms safe," the Tolna producer said. "We have implemented increased biosecurity measures on farms and also limit the people who have access to our barns. We are also working with the wildlife services to have resources to try to keep migratory birds away from farms."

There have been 31 confirmed cases of bird flu in wild birds in North Dakota, namely snow geese and Ross's geese, according to APHIS. They've been documented mostly in the counties of Foster and Stutsman, but also in Burleigh, Renville and LaMoure.

North Dakota's Board of Animal Health last month canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds within North Dakota as a prevention measure, at the request of the Turkey Federation. The order applies to events or sales where birds from different locations would be co-mingled. Private sales, catalog sales and retail sales are still allowed, though the use of online marketplaces is encouraged.

The board issued a similar edict in 2015, when the state had two cases of bird flu, in Dickey and LaMoure counties, affecting more than 100,00 birds.

It's unclear if those operations are the same ones impacted this year. The Agriculture Department is not identifying impacted flocks, citing North Dakota law that allows the Board of Animal Health to keep such information private.

Federal and state officials say there is no public health concern from the avian influenza. No human cases of bird flu have been detected in the U.S., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More information about bird flu and biosecurity is available at www.nd.gov/ndda/disease/avian-influenza, www.aphis.usda.gov and usgs.gov/centers/nwhc.

Confirmations of bird flu in North Dakota are being posted at www.nd.gov/ndda/hpai. Poultry owners also can get updates on bird flu in their area from NDSU Extension by completing a survey at https://bit.ly/3IvXLhj.

