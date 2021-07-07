Billings County scraps plan for Little Missouri River bridge at contested site

The Billings County Commission will not pursue plans to build a bridge over the Little Missouri River across the property of landowners who objected to the project.
The county would have had to use eminent domain to carry out the effort at the site in the Badlands, which is a rugged and scenic landscape home to ranching and oil production in western North Dakota.
“We did not want to do that," Commission Chairman Michael Kasian said. "We don’t need any more enemies.”
The three-member county commission decided unanimously Tuesday to stop pursuing the project across the Short family ranch. County officials have thought for years about building another bridge over the river, with the idea gaining more traction over the past decade. The site where they ultimately sought to build the bridge and a road connecting to it through the Short ranch proved particularly controversial.
Family members who opposed the bridge are descendants of former U.S. Rep. Don Short and his father who established the ranch north of Medora. Among their concerns is that the bridge would have drawn oil-related traffic through the property.
Proponents of the bridge said it could help emergency responders gain better access to remote parts of the Badlands, as well as benefit the oil industry and tourism. The nearest public bridges crossing the river are at Medora on Interstate 94 and south of Watford City on U.S. Highway 85. Their locations are separated by 70 miles.
The dispute has played out in recent years before the county commission and in court after the Shorts sued to try to block the project.
“We are thrilled,” Dave Short said of the commission’s decision. He added he wanted to thank the commissioners “for stepping up and doing the right thing.”
The family plans to drop its pending lawsuits now that the county has decided against using eminent domain, he said.
Eminent domain refers to the government’s ability to take private property for public use without a landowner’s consent, while providing compensation.
Billings County could still pursue the bridge project elsewhere, including on federal land or private land if a different property owner is willing, Kasian said.
The county has spent millions of dollars on the project over the years, including reviews of alternative sites. Former Billings County Commission Chairman Jim Arthaud told the Tribune in 2018 that environmental studies related to the bridge had cost the county $3 million.
Sheriff Pat Rummel said he supports a river crossing, but not if it means the county must go so far as to use eminent domain.
“We definitely need a means to cross the Little Missouri because at times we cannot get across it,” he said.
He referenced ongoing efforts further north in the Badlands to fight two wildfires that broke out in recent days. One hopped the river. Emergency responders can access the areas they need to because the water level happens to be low, he said.
Vehicles sometimes cross the river in the Badlands over unimproved fords where there is no bridge.
The proposal through the Short ranch was about 11 miles north of the nearest bridge in Medora, said Don Short, grandson of the congressman and brother to Dave Short.
“The placement of it never made sense for the general populace,” he said. “It made sense for trucking oil.”
The Shorts are seeking to have the ranch named to the National Register of Historic Places, he said. The family saw such a designation as a way to help block the project. If it's named to the register, the ranch would be eligible for tax credits for restoration work.
The ranch was established by Hugh Connoran Short, great-grandfather to Don and Dave, in 1902 when he came out to the area with the railroad, Don Short said. He found the property near Medora and decided to stay.
