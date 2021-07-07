Billings County scraps plan for Little Missouri River bridge at contested site

The Billings County Commission will not pursue plans to build a bridge over the Little Missouri River across the property of landowners who objected to the project.

The county would have had to use eminent domain to carry out the effort at the site in the Badlands, which is a rugged and scenic landscape home to ranching and oil production in western North Dakota.

“We did not want to do that," Commission Chairman Michael Kasian said. "We don’t need any more enemies.”

The three-member county commission decided unanimously Tuesday to stop pursuing the project across the Short family ranch. County officials have thought for years about building another bridge over the river, with the idea gaining more traction over the past decade. The site where they ultimately sought to build the bridge and a road connecting to it through the Short ranch proved particularly controversial.

Family members who opposed the bridge are descendants of former U.S. Rep. Don Short and his father who established the ranch north of Medora. Among their concerns is that the bridge would have drawn oil-related traffic through the property.