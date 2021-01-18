Bill would keep North Dakota hemp rules up to date

“When we went out and tested a field most of the time it was one variety,” he said. “Now, we may walk into a facility but have nine different varieties of CBD extract.”

Numerous tests and retests were costing the department too much, which is why Goehring said the bill will help with the department’s budget.

The amended bill includes a provision for an emergency measure, which will allow the change to be effective immediately rather than waiting until Aug. 1.

Hemp farming has seen growth in North Dakota since the pilot program began in 2016, following the federal Agricultural Act of 2014.

With the passing of the Hemp Farming Act of 2018, hemp was removed as a schedule I drug.

Although total acreage of hemp is down, Goehring said the number of licenses is up in North Dakota.

“It is reflecting (the shift) of grain and fiber producers to CBD producers,” he said. “CBD producers are going to be managing, in many cases, less than an acre.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Goehring said the CBD variety is a newer product and has been more profitable for growers.