Bill to reimburse North Dakota lawmakers' meals turned into study

A proposal to reimburse North Dakota lawmakers for meals could end up being put on ice.

Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, introduced House Bill 1424 to the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee on Thursday. The bill would reimburse state lawmakers from outside of Bismarck for meals on days in session, costing taxpayers about $424,000, according to a legislative estimate.

Kempenich offered an amendment to the committee to change the bill into an optional, two-year study of lawmakers' pay and expense reimbursements, including money for meals. He was the only person to testify on the bill; one man submitted written opposition.

"I had Bismarck legislators questioning, because they're up here all during the lunchtime, and then there got to be a discussion about our reimbursement in general on like motels and stuff like that," Kempenich told the committee. "So there is some questions where we're at in general on reimbursement as far as outside of per diems."

Kempenich has said meal reimbursements would appeal to younger people considering serving in the Legislature, and that only lawmakers can make the move.

