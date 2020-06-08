Bike shops adjust to national bicycle shortage

"I noticed the one brand I was looking at all of a sudden disappeared off their website," Van Camp said. "Then I contacted them and I said I'd been looking at this certain brand of bike and I noticed they didn't have it on their website anymore and did they still have it in stock? And they said no."

While Van Camp was able to purchase a bike from the shop after all, she was surprised to see the effects of the shortage for herself when she drove to Grand Forks to visit the shop in person and was told there was only one available bike in the size she wanted.

"It looked like the end of the season,” Van Camp said. “They had very few bikes left. I was like, they weren't kidding."

While online resources such as Facebook Buy and Sell remain available for customers looking for used bikes, Aaron Romaine, an owner of Great Northern Bicycle Company in Fargo, said his shop recently suspended online transactions due to increased sales volume and scarcity of product.

“We are experiencing record sales right now,” Romaine said. “It’s been a challenge. I would say after about a month of the initial shock of COVID is when we saw a large increase in sales."