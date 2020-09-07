Bighorn sheep hunting licenses up in North Dakota amid record hunter interest

An outbreak of deadly bacterial pneumonia six years ago killed about three dozen sheep, leading Game and Fish to cancel the bighorn hunting season in 2015 for the first time in more than three decades. The agency reinstated hunting the following year with eight licenses but reduced the number to five in 2017 after a summer survey documented a significant drop in the number of rams. Licenses fell to three in 2018 but have risen the past two years.

Three licenses were issued this year in hunting units north of Interstate 94 and two were issued in the unit to the south. One license each year is auctioned by the Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation to raise money to boost bighorn sheep management in North Dakota.

The northern Badlands herd of more than 300 bighorns is showing no signs of pneumonia, but the southern Badlands population has been decimated by disease through the years and now numbers fewer than 20. Game and Fish hopes to eliminate the sheep south of I-94 and start over in that area, transplanting bighorns from the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation in Montana.

The timeline remains uncertain, according to State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams.