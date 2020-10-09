BIA opens officer training facility at Camp Grafton

The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs on Friday opened a facility at the North Dakota National Guard's Camp Grafton to train federal officers.
The BIA's central training facility for law enforcement is in New Mexico. North Dakota and tribal officials begun pushing in earnest more than a year ago for a facility in the Upper Midwest, to facilitate officer recruitment and retention and help address a need for officers on American Indian reservations.
“This new law enforcement center started as an idea at a committee field hearing on public safety in tribal communities that we held in Bismarck last year," U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, said in a statement. "Now, after our efforts to secure the funding needed to operate these courses, this center is a reality."
Hoeven and others including Gov. Doug Burgum spoke on Friday at a ceremony opening the U.S. Indian Police Academy Advanced Training Center at Camp Grafton, a sprawling 17-square-mile complex in the Devils Lake area that's home to the 164th Regional Training Institute, the 136th CSS Battalion and the 3662nd General Support Maintenance Company.
Hoeven in March 2019 hosted a field hearing at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, where he, Burgum and tribal leaders urged BIA officials to provide more law enforcement resources and advocated for a local training facility. Hoeven about a month ago announced that the federal Department of the Interior had approved a $2.5 million plan to conduct specialized training at Camp Grafton. The money was included in fiscal year 2020 appropriations legislation that Congress passed in December, according to his office.
“This is a historic day for North Dakota and the safety of our people, our communities and our state," Burgum said at the ceremony, according to a statement from his office. "Providing this specialized training closer to home will create more opportunities for North Dakota tribal members and others to enter and complete law enforcement training and increase the supply of much-needed BIA and tribal police officers in our state and region.”
Burgum, BIA Office of Justice Services Director Charles Addington, North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis and Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, signed a memorandum of understanding with Academy Director Steven Juneau for Camp Grafton to host the academy. Leaders of the Standing Rock Sioux, Spirit Lake Nation and MHA Nation were on hand.
The federal government plans to base as many as a dozen staff at Camp Grafton year-round, BIA spokesman David Conrad told the Tribune earlier. The agency trains hundreds of BIA and tribal law enforcement officers from around the country each year, and it expects to train "a significant number of them" at Camp Grafton, he said.
Training programs will include human trafficking, missing person investigation, forensic science/crime scene investigation, drug enforcement and investigation, and supervisory command, according to Conrad.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
