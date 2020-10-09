BIA opens officer training facility at Camp Grafton

The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs on Friday opened a facility at the North Dakota National Guard's Camp Grafton to train federal officers.

The BIA's central training facility for law enforcement is in New Mexico. North Dakota and tribal officials begun pushing in earnest more than a year ago for a facility in the Upper Midwest, to facilitate officer recruitment and retention and help address a need for officers on American Indian reservations.

“This new law enforcement center started as an idea at a committee field hearing on public safety in tribal communities that we held in Bismarck last year," U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, said in a statement. "Now, after our efforts to secure the funding needed to operate these courses, this center is a reality."

Hoeven and others including Gov. Doug Burgum spoke on Friday at a ceremony opening the U.S. Indian Police Academy Advanced Training Center at Camp Grafton, a sprawling 17-square-mile complex in the Devils Lake area that's home to the 164th Regional Training Institute, the 136th CSS Battalion and the 3662nd General Support Maintenance Company.

