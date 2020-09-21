BIA, National Guard firming up training partnership at Camp Grafton

“We forecast to train a significant number of them at Camp Grafton as we work with the National Guard and the State of North Dakota to provide this training in the Northern Tier of the United States," he said in a statement to the Tribune.

The academy expects to have about a dozen instructors and staff dedicated to the effort, “most based at Camp Grafton,” he said.

Training programs will include human trafficking, missing person investigation, forensic science/crime scene investigation, drug enforcement and investigation, and supervisory command, according to Conrad.

The Camp Grafton Training Center is composed of a north unit and a south unit in the Devils Lake area that together with some smaller local training areas around the state total more than 11,000 acres -- more than 17 square miles. It’s home to the 164th Regional Training Institute, the 136th CSS Battalion and the 3662nd General Support Maintenance Company.

The BIA partnership won’t be the first time Camp Grafton has hosted training for an outside agency, according to Prokopyk. For example, the U.S. Border Patrol has conducted classroom training there, he said.