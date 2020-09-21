BIA, National Guard firming up training partnership at Camp Grafton

The federal government plans to base as many as a dozen staff at Camp Grafton in North Dakota to train Bureau of Indian Affairs law officers year-round.
The North Dakota National Guard is working to determine what will be needed on its end to accommodate the federal training, which could involve hundreds of recruits on an annual basis.
Steven Juneau, director of the U.S. Indian Police Academy, plans to come to North Dakota and visit with Guard leaders in coming weeks, according to state Guard spokesman Bill Prokopyk.
“They’ll sit down and talk about how they’ll use the funding to hire people to help conduct these law enforcement classes,” he said.
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., on Sept. 3 announced that the federal Department of the Interior had approved a $2.5 million plan to conduct specialized training at Camp Grafton for BIA law officers. The money was included in fiscal year 2020 appropriations legislation that Congress passed in December, according to his office.
Hoeven is chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and in March 2019 hosted a field hearing at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck. He, Gov. Doug Burgum and tribal leaders urged BIA officials to provide more law enforcement resources and advocated for a local BIA training facility to better recruit officers.
The central training facility for BIA law enforcement is in New Mexico, and the Great Plains region accounts for nearly two-thirds of all BIA law enforcement vacancies, according to Hoeven. Tribal leaders have long detailed problems on reservations ranging from drug trafficking to cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people, and they have bemoaned a lack of law officers, equipment and training, along with low pay for officers.
“We need qualified, certified officers, and it’s just very difficult to get,” Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox told the Tribune shortly after the announcement of the Camp Grafton training.
Hoeven and Burgum both have expressed hope that having BIA training in North Dakota will present an opportunity for tribal members who want to enter the law enforcement field but not leave their homes, families and culture far behind.
“Given that the only option for BIA law enforcement training is in New Mexico, Camp Grafton is an ideal location to provide individuals in our region with training options closer to home,” Hoeven said in his statement announcing the training.
The BIA academy trains hundreds of BIA and tribal law enforcement officers from around the country each year, according to bureau spokesman David Conrad.
“We forecast to train a significant number of them at Camp Grafton as we work with the National Guard and the State of North Dakota to provide this training in the Northern Tier of the United States," he said in a statement to the Tribune.
The academy expects to have about a dozen instructors and staff dedicated to the effort, “most based at Camp Grafton,” he said.
Training programs will include human trafficking, missing person investigation, forensic science/crime scene investigation, drug enforcement and investigation, and supervisory command, according to Conrad.
The Camp Grafton Training Center is composed of a north unit and a south unit in the Devils Lake area that together with some smaller local training areas around the state total more than 11,000 acres -- more than 17 square miles. It’s home to the 164th Regional Training Institute, the 136th CSS Battalion and the 3662nd General Support Maintenance Company.
The BIA partnership won’t be the first time Camp Grafton has hosted training for an outside agency, according to Prokopyk. For example, the U.S. Border Patrol has conducted classroom training there, he said.
“We’re always looking for partnerships to round out the year, because our busy time is the summer,” he said. “We have classrooms and we have (housing) in place that’s good to use … they’re underutilized in the winter.”
The BIA training is expected to commence in the fall.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
