Beulah police arrest Washington woman for kidnapping

Police in Beulah arrested a woman on the run from Oregon authorities and returned a 7-year-old girl missing since September to her father.

Alison Crawford-Bylenga, 49, of Washington, was arrested Saturday on a kidnapping warrant, Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn said. Crawford-Bylenga had lost parental rights to the child through a court judgment. She traveled from Washington to Oregon on Sept. 27 and “grabbed the kid and took off,” Senn said.

The investigation in Beulah started Friday with a tip to the Williston Police Department that the woman was hiding in the area. It's unclear how long she had been there. She was arrested at a home in Beulah that she purchased under an alias, before the child was abducted, Senn said.

The information to Williston police was forwarded to Beulah authorities. Beulah police arrested Crawford-Bylenga with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.