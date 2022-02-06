Berthold man dies in 3-vehicle crash

A Berthold man died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Evan Elvestad, 79, died at the scene of the crash about 11 miles south of Carpio. He was northbound when his Nissan Pathfinder left its lane and sideswiped a southbound Ford Escape driven by Clayton Patterson, 84, of Donnybrook. Elvestad corrected, again left his lane, and collided head-on with a southbound Volvo semitrailer hauling cattle, the Patrol said.

The Nissan came to rest on the west shoulder and caught fire. The Volvo stopped partially in the west ditch and blocked the southbound lane.

Patterson was not injured. The Volvo driver, Herman Wall, 73, of Burdett, Alberta, suffered minor injuries, according to the Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

