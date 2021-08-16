Basin Electric to sell synfuels plant; hydrogen conversion in works

"The centrally located North Dakota hydrogen systems will connect our planned western and eastern U.S. hubs to establish a national hydrogen network," he said.

Supporters of hydrogen say the market for it is expected to grow significantly in the decades ahead within the transportation sector and other industries such as steelmaking and power generation. Proponents view the use of hydrogen as a way to curb climate change, particularly if greenhouse gas emissions generated through its production are diverted from entering the atmosphere.

Plans for the synfuels plant involve capturing 95% of the carbon dioxide produced at the site. Basin already captures carbon dioxide from the plant and pipes it to Canada where it's used to boost oil production in depleted oil fields. Ahead of the deal's announcement, the cooperative was planning to build a short pipeline and injection wells to store some of the emissions in rock formations underground near the Mercer County facility.