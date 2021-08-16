Basin Electric to sell synfuels plant; hydrogen conversion in works

Basin Electric Power Cooperative has reached an agreement with Bakken Energy to sell its Great Plains Synfuels Plant, which its new owners will convert to produce hydrogen.
The deal announced Monday is part of larger plans by Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas to establish a hydrogen "hub" in North Dakota. Terms of the sale were not immediately made public, but the hub's budget exceeds $2 billion, according to the companies involved.
The sale is expected to close by April 2023. The converted plant is anticipated to produce 310,000 metric tons of hydrogen per year. Ten million metric tons of hydrogen are produced annually in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Bakken Energy plans to incorporate technology to capture carbon emissions into its plans. It intends to produce what's known as "blue hydrogen," meaning hydrogen derived from natural gas with a system in place to capture and store the carbon dioxide generated in processing.
Basin subsidiary Dakota Gasification Co. has operated the plant near Beulah since 1984. The facility produces synthetic natural gas from lignite coal, along with other products. It's faced financial trouble in recent years amid low gas prices.
The plant employs 525 people, and the companies involved in the deal said in a statement that the same level of workers will be needed to transition and operate the facility to produce hydrogen.
"We are excited to work with the communities that depend on the sustained and growing employment our shared successes will provide," Bakken Energy Chairman Steve Lebow said. "Our vision is that the synfuels plant will continue its historic role as a hub of innovation and pioneering spirit for the great benefit of generations to come."
Basin CEO and General Manager Paul Sukut said the cooperative's commitment "is to get this right and choose the best option for our employees, our members, and area communities." Basin is based in Bismarck.
Bakken Energy, a North Dakota company formerly known as Bakken Midstream, is also working to build a power plant near Williston that runs on ethane, a component of natural gas produced in North Dakota's oil fields.
The company's plans with Mitsubishi to develop a hydrogen hub across the state involve hydrogen production, storage, transportation and consumption. Mitsubishi also is developing a hub in Utah, along with hydrogen storage facilities in the eastern United States.
Mitsubishi Power Americas President and CEO Paul Browning said redeveloping the synfuels plant advances the company's "strategic objective to deliver energy solutions that allow our customers to address climate change and advance human prosperity."
"The centrally located North Dakota hydrogen systems will connect our planned western and eastern U.S. hubs to establish a national hydrogen network," he said.
Supporters of hydrogen say the market for it is expected to grow significantly in the decades ahead within the transportation sector and other industries such as steelmaking and power generation. Proponents view the use of hydrogen as a way to curb climate change, particularly if greenhouse gas emissions generated through its production are diverted from entering the atmosphere.
Plans for the synfuels plant involve capturing 95% of the carbon dioxide produced at the site. Basin already captures carbon dioxide from the plant and pipes it to Canada where it's used to boost oil production in depleted oil fields. Ahead of the deal's announcement, the cooperative was planning to build a short pipeline and injection wells to store some of the emissions in rock formations underground near the Mercer County facility.
Bakken Energy plans to repurpose infrastructure at the synfuels plant to produce hydrogen. Hydrogen production facilities are typically in the works for 10 years before they can begin operating, but the companies involved in the deal expect to accomplish that in half the time given the use of equipment already at the site. The synfuels plant will continue its existing operations through 2025. The hub is expected to start operating in late 2026.
North American Coal's Freedom Mine supplies coal to the synfuels plant. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the pending plant sale. A Bakken Energy spokesperson referred questions about what the deal means for the mine to Basin, which said it will be up to Bakken Energy whether it continues to use coal at the facility.
Basin spokeswoman Joan Dietz said many of the deal's details still need to be worked out and that the co-op is pursing a "multipronged path forward" for the subsidiary that operates the plant.
Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi announced in June that they planned to work together toward building out a hydrogen hub in North Dakota. They said they ultimately plan to produce hydrogen both from synthetic gas made at the synfuels plant and from gas produced in the Bakken oil fields.
The companies say the project at the synfuels plant will transform the facility into the largest and lowest-cost clean hydrogen production facility in the United States.
Gov. Doug Burgum welcomed news of the deal.
"The North Dakota hydrogen hub will lead to the establishment of new industries, create high-paying jobs and the development of new domestic and foreign markets," he said. "This project illuminates how the power of innovation over regulation can save versus destroy jobs."
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.