 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Basin Electric to buy power from SD wind farm; deal is for 25 years

  • 0
Winter wind turbine photo.jpg

Basin Electric Power Cooperative and ENGIE North America have entered into a 25-year, 200 megawatt power purchase agreement.

 PROVIDED, BASIN ELECTRIC

Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston-based company.

The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase will help meet the monthly electricity needs of about 73,000 households, reducing climate-warming carbon emissions by up to 620,000 tons per year, officials said Thursday.

ENGIE North America's North Bend Wind project in central South Dakota is expected to begin operations late next year, with 71 wind turbines on about 47,000 acres outside Harold, South Dakota, near the co-op's service area. The power Basin will buy will help support its 131 member cooperatives across nine states.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“We are excited to add North Bend Wind to our total generating portfolio of over 7,000 megawatts which blends together affordable and reliable generation to meet the needs of our member cooperatives over the coming decades,” Basin Electric CEO and General Manager Todd Telesz said in a statement. “Furthermore, it demonstrates our commitment to utilizing resources that fit our all-of-the-above energy strategy.”

People are also reading…

Todd Telesz.jpg

Todd Telesz

ENGIE North America is a regional hub of the French energy company ENGIE.

“The fact that we are able to provide completely locally produced power from South Dakota to supply members across Basin Electric’s service territory underpins our focus on being part of the community for at least the next quarter century," Chief Renewables Officer Dave Carroll said.

ENGIE operates or is building almost 5 gigawatts of wind, solar and battery storage projects across the U.S. and Canada.

Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas has shut down a major pipeline from Canada through the Plains and to the Texas Gulf Coast. The spill briefly caused oil prices to rise Thursday. Canadian-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The company estimated the spill at about 14,000 barrels but did not say what caused it. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said no wells providing drinking water were affected and that the oil didn't move into larger waterways.

Squirrel shooter arrested after bullet breaks child's window

Squirrel shooter arrested after bullet breaks child's window

A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges because he was shooting at a squirrel and a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window in a neighboring home. East Grand Forks police say they arrested the man Sunday after his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the siding of their home and a hole in the window of their son’s bedroom. Police say the man told officers he had shot at squirrels at least six times over the past two years because he considered it “war” when they got into his bird feeder.

North Dakota governor bans TikTok in executive agencies

North Dakota governor bans TikTok in executive agencies

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch, joining several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform’s Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. Burgum announced the executive order late Tuesday. In addition to prohibiting downloads of TikTok on government-issued equipment or while connected to the state’s network, it bars visiting the TikTok website. North Dakota is the latest state to allege cybersecurity risks presented by the platform, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. The Republican governors of South Dakota, Maryland, South Carolina and Nebraska have also taken such steps.

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it's the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system's history. The U.S. Department of Transportation data also shows Keystone's operator was allowed to exceed typical maximum pressure levels. The pipeline’s Canada-based operator, TC Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the spill was contained, although cleanup efforts will continue into next week.

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals in MN

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals in MN

At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly disposed of at a Minnesota landfill and three of the majestic birds have died. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that state and federal wildlife officials are investigating after the eagles were found this month near the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis suburb of Inver Grove Heights. Ten of the birds are now in intensive care at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. The center's executive director Victoria Hall says she's optimistic those eagles will recover.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan. 6 committee to finalize report on Capitol riot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News