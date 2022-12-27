Basin Electric projects to boost electrical grid in western North Dakota

A Bismarck-based company expects to wrap up construction on a 27-mile-long electric transmission line in northwestern North Dakota by the end of the year, turning it on in January.

Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Neset-to-Northshore project, which includes the 230-kilovolt transmission line and a substation between New Town and Tioga, is one of five Basin projects approved by the Southwest Power Pool, one of two organizations overseeing the grid in North Dakota. The project will help meet a growing demand for power in the Parshall area.

The five projects total nearly $725 million in high-voltage transmission infrastructure. Basin’s projects will add nearly 350 miles of transmission lines in western North Dakota by the end of 2027.

Basin CEO and General Manager Todd Telesz said in a statement that the electric transmission grid must grow as the energy industry in western North Dakota expands and diversifies.

The other transmission projects include a Leland Olds Station-to-Tande 175-mile long, 345-kilovolt transmission line; Roundup-to-Kummer Ridge 345-kilovolt transmission line running a 35-mile route north of Killdeer; and the East Fork 345/115-kilovolt substation near Wheelock, which will intersect an existing transmission line and add a new delivery point for Basin Electric member Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative.

The fifth project -- 230-kilovolt transmission lines from Wheelock to Saskatchewan and Tande to Saskatchewan -- will connect to SaskPower transmission equipment at the Canada border; those lines are about 50 and 60 miles long.

“The project will provide export and import capabilities of up to 650 megawatts of electricity, strengthening the local and regional electric system,” according to Basin's statement.

The co-op must secure permits and authorizations from federal, state and local jurisdictions such as counties and townships before construction can begin for the remaining projects. Basin said it is working with landowners to determine the preferred routes of the lines for the Leland Olds Station-to-Tande and Roundup-to-Kummer Ridge projects and will begin contacting landowners regarding the Wheelock- and Tande-to-Saskatchewan lines over the next weeks.