Basin Electric plans expansion of carbon capture system at synfuels plant

The company ultimately plans to drill six injection wells. Spence said the area is ideal for such a project in part because it’s far from the Bakken oil fields of western North Dakota.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One of the concerns when you’re trying to store this stuff is to make sure this is where it stays put,” he said. “If it’s been pin-cushioned with other oil wells and if you have a bad plugging job on an old well, that’s a conduit where you could have a problem.”

The injection site is outside the oil patch, so “we don’t really have to worry about that,” Spence said.

Representatives of Basin and Carbon Vault said they will take measures to ensure the pipeline and injection site operate safely. Basin will regularly launch a device known as a pig that crawls through the pipeline to detect any anomalies, Turnbow said.

Carbon Vault has taken steps to prevent corrosion within the test well it drilled, which will eventually be used as one of the injection wells. Carbon dioxide and water together can be corrosive, so parts of the well that might come into contact with those substances use resistant stainless steel material, Spence said.