Bank of North Dakota outlines loan programs; groups renew pressure over evictions

North Dakota’s Industrial Commission on Friday authorized two new Bank of North Dakota loan programs to aid businesses in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, groups renewed pressure on Gov. Doug Burgum to halt residence evictions in the wake of a state Supreme Court decision allowing court proceedings to continue.
Officials with the state-owned bank outlined the COVID-19 Partners Assisting in Community Expansion (PACE) Recovery Program and the Small Employer Loan Fund to the three-member panel chaired by Burgum. Both programs take effect Wednesday.
The COVID-19 PACE program has different loan limits for businesses, depending on size: up to $5 million for businesses with fewer than 500 employees; up to $10 million for businesses with more than 500 employees. Burgum said the program's $200 million buydown funding provides up to $1.8 billion in loans to North Dakota businesses.
The $50 million Small Employer Loan Fund provides for a loan of up to $50,000 for businesses with 10 or fewer full-time-equivalent employees. The money may be used for working capital, recurring expenses and inventory replenishing.
President and CEO Eric Hardmeyer said the bank wanted to see how federal assistance programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program would play out before figuring how the Bank of North Dakota could offer help. Some businesses were left out of the federal programs, he said.
"We think we’re hitting the full waterfront on all these programs," Hardmeyer said.
The loans’ application periods close Nov. 30. More information is available at: bnd.nd.gov/business.
Eviction proceedings
The North Dakota Supreme Court announced Friday that it has reversed an order suspending all residential eviction proceedings except for good cause, prompting the American Civil Liberties Union and Democrats to call again for a statewide moratorium on evictions.
The court in a statement said the late-March order came at a time when courthouses were closing to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, and court staff were transitioning to working from home.
The court system is now in a position to move forward with processing new court filings and conducting electronic hearings, the court said.
The amended order continues provisions extending the deadline to hold a hearing from 15 days to 45 days and allowing the use of electronic means to hold hearings and exchange evidence.
The ACLU, which had previously asked Burgum to issue a temporary eviction moratorium, issued a statement Friday noting the Supreme Court action and repeating the request.
“As the number of positive cases in North Dakota rises, it is becoming evident that the COVID-19 public health emergency is an economic emergency as well,” said Dane DeKrey, advocacy director for the ACLU of North Dakota. “For many people, the government checks aren’t coming fast enough. And now that eviction hearings can continue, what protections do people in danger of losing their housing have?”
North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Party, which also has called on Burgum to enact a moratorium, noted on Friday that “rent is due a week from today.”
Rep. Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, said “the governor no longer has an excuse for not issuing an executive order.”
“Thousands have been without a paycheck for a month and are still waiting for the unemployment payments promised to them. Their savings are being decimated, if they have any at all, and they’re afraid of what’s going to happen next,” she said. “They’re not asking for a handout, only the security that the moratorium would provide.”
Burgum during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Capitol encouraged people who have received eviction notices to first contact their property’s owner “because there’s many possible ways to work through this.”
He also said he trusts the courts’ judgment, and that assistance programs have helped to buoy unemployed people.
“Again, eviction notices don’t mean eviction. They just mean that they’re the beginning of a process,” the governor said.
New COVID-19 cases
North Dakota's most populous county has seen another big jump in COVID-19 cases, the state Department of Health reported Friday.
Twenty-eight of the 39 new coronavirus disease cases confirmed by testing Thursday were in Cass County, home to Fargo, raising the county's total to 318, most in the state.
Grand Forks County, where there was an outbreak last week at the LM Wind Power plant in the city of Grand Forks, has another eight cases, bringing its total to 170, second in the state.
Burleigh, Walsh and Williams county each have an additional case. Burleigh's total is now 68, ranking it third. Neighboring Morton County has 23 confirmed cases.
Statewide cases total 748, with 285 recoveries and 15 deaths. Sixty-seven people have been hospitalized; 17 remain so, down one from the previous day.
State and private labs have tested 17,449 people for COVID-19, with 16,701 being negative. There were 1,119 tests on Thursday. The state's goal is to expand to 1,800 tests per day by the end of the month and up to 3,000 tests per day in May.
Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia.
More information on coronavirus and COVID-19 can be found at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Other developments
- North Dakota has ordered 150,000 serology kits to test for who might have antibodies for the virus from being infected in the past. Burgum said the tests are to arrive in May. State health officials are developing a prioritization plan for who is tested. Health care workers likely would be first. "We're looking forward to that being another arrow in our quiver," the governor said of the antibody tests aiding his "ND Smart Restart" plan for economic rebuilding.
- More than 24,000 smartphone users have downloaded the Care19 app to aid contact tracing of coronavirus cases. That number includes 4,000 new Android users.
- North Dakota has received more than 61,500 regular unemployment claims since March 16 -- three times what was received in all of 2019. Pandemic-related unemployment claims total 17,000.
- State health officials are planning targeted, rapid testing on Saturday in Fargo for up to 1,100 people. Previous testing events have been in Amidon, Gladstone and New Town.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.