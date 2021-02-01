Balmy weather to give way to late-week arctic blast; coldest temps of the winter expected

A winter of above-average temperatures and at times record warmth will give way to what promises to be a frigid early February in the Upper Midwest.

High temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s early this week in the Bismarck-Mandan area will be blasted away by arctic air later in the week that will bring subzero temperatures.

"It will be the coldest temperatures we have had this winter so far," National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Gale said.

By the weekend, daytime highs in the area will be around zero, and overnight lows are forecast to drop into the teens below zero, according to the weather service forecast. Wind chills early Saturday and early Sunday could approach minus 30 degrees, according to Gale.

Just three weeks ago, a mid-January heat wave set records in Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson and Jamestown. Bismarck on Jan. 12 hit 52 degrees, breaking the city's record of 50 set on Jan. 12, 1987. The warmth was due to a weather pattern that drew up air from the south and southwest, and also the lack of snow on the ground, which affects air temperature.

