Balmy weather to give way to late-week arctic blast; coldest temps of the winter expected

A winter of above-average temperatures and at times record warmth will give way to what promises to be a frigid early February in the Upper Midwest.
High temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s early this week in the Bismarck-Mandan area will be blasted away by arctic air later in the week that will bring subzero temperatures.
"It will be the coldest temperatures we have had this winter so far," National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Gale said.
By the weekend, daytime highs in the area will be around zero, and overnight lows are forecast to drop into the teens below zero, according to the weather service forecast. Wind chills early Saturday and early Sunday could approach minus 30 degrees, according to Gale.
Just three weeks ago, a mid-January heat wave set records in Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson and Jamestown. Bismarck on Jan. 12 hit 52 degrees, breaking the city's record of 50 set on Jan. 12, 1987. The warmth was due to a weather pattern that drew up air from the south and southwest, and also the lack of snow on the ground, which affects air temperature.
Bismarck has experienced only one subzero day this winter, on Jan. 24, when the temperature dropped to 1 degree below, according to AccuWeather.
The arctic air later this week will follow on the heels of a storm system expected to sweep across the Plains. Accumulating snow is forecast to remain to the south of North Dakota, according to AccuWeather. There's only about a 20-30% chance of snow in the Bismarck-Mandan area later this week, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
"Nothing major snowwise -- it will just be the temperatures that will be noticeable," Gale said.
Below-average temperatures are possible in the region through most of the first half of February, spiking heating bills for residents and business owners, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
Gale chuckled when asked if the arctic blast might seem even colder given the relative warmth of the winter so far.
"I guess February is trying to make up for it," he said. "It doesn't want us to get off too easy."
