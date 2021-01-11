Balmy temps to give way to colder air, possibly snow; Bismarck could see record-high Wednesday

A balmy and potentially record warm start to the workweek promises to give way to more wintry conditions as the weekend nears.

Temperatures across parts of the Upper Midwest could be as much as 25 degrees above normal on Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.

"Record-challenging temperatures are possible for some cities on Wednesday, including Bismarck and Grand Forks," Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

The high for Bismarck-Mandan on Wednesday is expected to reach into the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Bismarck's record high for the date is 52 degrees, set in 1901, according to agency data.

The recent warmth is due to a weather pattern that's drawing up air from the south and southwest, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Edwards. Dry ground is another factor. Nearly two-thirds of North Dakota, including the Bismarck-Mandan area, is in severe drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map.

"Wetter or snow-covered ground will warm up less quickly," Edwards said. "Water has a greater capacity for absorbing heat than dry soil, so a dry soil is going to warm up quicker."