Ballot measure petition approved for circulation
A group that hopes to make it harder to amend North Dakota's constitution can begin circulating petitions to try to bring the matter to a public vote next year.

Protect North Dakota's Constitution favors limiting proposals to amend the constitution to one subject, and requiring at least 60% approval rather than a simple majority.

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger has approved the format of the petition. Advocates will need to collect an estimated 31,000 signatures over the next year. The exact number will depend on certification of the 2020 census, which is pending. Timing of the signatures' submission would determine whether the measure would go on the June or November 2022 ballot.

