Balkowitsch mural egged in downtown Bismarck; new home found for Greta Thunberg mural

A downtown Bismarck mural created by local artist Shane Balkowitsch was vandalized Thursday, a day after he canceled plans for a mural of Swedish teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg due to threats of boycotts and talk of possible vandalism against the business where it would have been displayed.

Meanwhile, the Thunberg mural was on the verge of finding a home across the state in Fargo.

Balkowitsch's mural "Liberty Trudges Through Injustice" in the alley next to Capital Gallery was egged. The mural depicting Lady Liberty was inspired by the painting at the Louvre "Liberty Leading the People" by Eugène Delacroix.

"The fact that it's Lady Liberty being smeared, it seems poignant and telling," Balkowitsch said. "These are First Amendment things, freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of the arts."

Police were notified and officers investigated the scene, Officer Lynn Wanner said. She had no immediate information on whether there were any suspects.

The mural is an aluminum panel with a layer of varnish. Balkowitsch said he won't know until it's cleaned whether there is permanent damage. Cleaning was planned Friday, when the weather was forecast to warm.