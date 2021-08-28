Bakken oil boom population growth captured in census count

It wasn’t shocking to oil patch residents that their communities’ populations soared over the past decade, but the results of the 2020 census nevertheless grabbed their attention.
The population of McKenzie County grew more than any county in the United States, in terms of percentage. The 131% growth there over the past 10 years was so striking that federal census officials made it a point to mention the county in a press conference when they released the data earlier this month.
“I’m surprised it was that high,” McKenzie County Commission Chair Howdy Lawler said. “With everything that went on with the oil industry out here, it’s not overwhelmingly surprising.”
Watford City, the county's hub, saw more population growth than any city in North Dakota, at 256%. It was a small town in 2010 with a population of less than 2,000. Today it has more than 6,000 residents, according to the census. Among the most obvious signs of the booming community is a downtown with many restaurants, numerous new apartment buildings, a new high school, and a large athletic and event center.
“We’ve just grown in every way,” said Daniel Stenberg, the county's economic development coordinator.
Watford City’s official count wasn’t nearly as high as the 2019 estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau, which put it at nearly 8,000. The same thing happened to Williston. The discrepancy stood out to State Data Center Manager Kevin Iverson, who said the estimates assign population to cities within a county based on which communities have the most housing.
“It suggests to me that not everybody that moved into McKenzie and Williams counties moved into Williston and Watford City,” he said. “We may have lost sight of what was happening in the broader area.”
The growth in the oil patch, a traditionally agricultural region, stands in contrast to other rural parts of the state. Thirty of the state’s 53 counties lost population in the 2020 census count. That continues a statewide trend toward urbanization that’s occurred over the course of many decades.
“Without the oil development out there, these (oil patch) counties would have gone the same way,” Iverson said.
The coronavirus pandemic threw a curveball into the Bakken area’s population count. It halted global travel in spring 2020 and caused demand for oil to plummet. North Dakota oil workers began to get laid off in March that year, just ahead of the census count, which reflected the population on April 1.
State and oil patch officials wondered how the downturn would affect the count, but it seems not to have tanked the area’s official population.
“I think we lost a lot of super-commuters before the decennial census,” Iverson said, referring to people who consider their home to be elsewhere but commute to North Dakota, here for several weeks at a time to work in the oil fields.
Stenberg said communities like Watford City “have definitely had a larger service population that our grocery stores and infrastructure have had to support.”
“It’s not until the past couple years we have had folks put down roots,” he said.
Lindsey Harriman led a Williams County committee that promoted the census. She said she was thrilled by the count -- the county’s population rose 83% to nearly 41,000. It will position the area well for securing more federal funding, she said.
The state estimates it loses out on $19,100 in federal funds over the course of 10 years for each uncounted person.
Official census counts are used for the next 10 years to determine how much federal funding should be allocated to a community for things such as road improvements and social services. It’s also a factor retailers consider when trying to determine where to open a franchise.
“It definitely paints a better picture for folks that rely on the census,” Harriman said.
She added that 2020 was something of a roller coaster for the oil patch amid the pandemic, but that’s changing.
“Jobs really did start to come back,” she said.
Paula Hickel manages the Job Service North Dakota workforce center in Williston and sees a similar trend, especially over the past three months as job openings grow. Williams, McKenzie and Divide counties together have had more than 1,200 openings in May, June and July, up from 975 in April.
The most openings are for truck drivers and health care workers. The workforce shortage in health care extends statewide.
Hickel said there also has been a significant uptick in jobs associated with oil production. The state’s oil output has plateaued in recent months, but a record number of wells are active and producers are bringing online wells that they drilled but held off fracking until oil prices improved.
“Companies are struggling to hire for pretty much anything that is a very skilled position,” Hickel said.
The unemployment rate in Williams County where Hickel is based is still above the statewide rate of 3.9%. But at 7.7%, it’s come down significantly since it rose to 13.7% one year ago around the height of the oil downturn.
Hickel's office is hosting its twice-annual job fair at Williston State College on Sept. 16, its first since 2019 after the pandemic forced the agency to alter its plans last year. The job fair will include a virtual option for the first time so that people who have left the Bakken or who live elsewhere but are interested in pursuing a job in the region can connect with employers.
More than 50 employers have indicated they will be there, though it seems businesses have been slow to sign up, Hickel said. The event has a "different feel" than most years' fairs as the pandemic continues to bring uncertainty to the Bakken, she said.
"Everyone's just a little hesitant," Hickel said.
