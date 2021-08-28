Bakken oil boom population growth captured in census count

It wasn’t shocking to oil patch residents that their communities’ populations soared over the past decade, but the results of the 2020 census nevertheless grabbed their attention.

The population of McKenzie County grew more than any county in the United States, in terms of percentage. The 131% growth there over the past 10 years was so striking that federal census officials made it a point to mention the county in a press conference when they released the data earlier this month.

“I’m surprised it was that high,” McKenzie County Commission Chair Howdy Lawler said. “With everything that went on with the oil industry out here, it’s not overwhelmingly surprising.”

Watford City, the county's hub, saw more population growth than any city in North Dakota, at 256%. It was a small town in 2010 with a population of less than 2,000. Today it has more than 6,000 residents, according to the census. Among the most obvious signs of the booming community is a downtown with many restaurants, numerous new apartment buildings, a new high school, and a large athletic and event center.

“We’ve just grown in every way,” said Daniel Stenberg, the county's economic development coordinator.